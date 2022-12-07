Peter Singer, Renowned Ethics Author, Joins New Global Thought Leadership Council Created by VegTech™ Invest, Advisor to the EATV ETF

Six Experts Join the Council from Ethics, Environmental Justice, Venture Investing, Product Brand Strategy, Next Gen Leadership and Health.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VegTech™ Invest, Advisor to the world's only Plant-based Innovation EATV ETF (NYSE: EATV), announces a global Thought Leadership Council (TLC). Six experts in Ethics, Environmental Justice, Alternatives Investing, Product Brand Strategy, Next Gen Leadership and Health join the Council to support the leaders of VegTech™ Invest with their expertise.

"Fund Manager Dr. Sasha Goodman and I have our heads down in the markets, nose to the grindstone. We want to surround ourselves with experts who can brief us on the advancements in their sectors that might help to inform our work with EATV as the global food supply system shifts," says CEO Elysabeth Alfano. "We are grateful for their expertise and thought leadership in their diverse and varied fields."

A Creative and Dynamic Industry

"Finance is a creative and dynamic industry. Much like the food industry, it touches every aspect of society. Our experts keep us up to date on what they are seeing and experiencing in their fields, and we use this information to keep our work on the cutting edge," says Dr. Goodman.

"I am happy to be a part of the VegTech™ Invest Thought Leadership Council. The VegTech™ ETF EATV gives people an option to invest in the companies that are innovating to replace animals from the supply chain and it is time that the financial markets have this kind of product for people, the planet and animals," shared Thought Leadership Council member and renowned author, Peter Singer.

Global Thought Leadership Council

Ethics : Peter Singer, Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics in the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University. Recipient of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture.

Singer first became well-known internationally after the publication of Animal Liberation in 1975. In 2011, Time included Animal Liberation on its "All-TIME" list of the 100 best nonfiction books published in English since the magazine began in 1923.

Singer has written, co-authored, edited or co-edited more than 50 books, and his writings have been translated into more than 30 languages. The Most Good You Can Do: How Effective Altruism Is Changing Ideas About Living Ethically, The Life You Can Save, Practical Ethics, The Expanding Circle, How Are We to Live?, Rethinking Life and Death, Pushing Time Away; Ethics in the Real World, and Why Vegan? represent only some of his important works. Peter brings vision, compassion, and sanity in a fast-paced world to the TLC.

Environmental Justice: Professor Jason Scorse, Chair of the International Environmental Policy Program and Director of the Center for the Blue Economy, Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey

Professor Scorse teaches on a wide range of topics, including environmental and natural resource economics, ocean and coastal economics, food systems, and behavioral economics. Professor Scorse has consulted for major environmental organizations such as the Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy, Earth Justice, and Oceana and is the author of What Environmentalists Need to Know About Economics. He brings his vast knowledge and no holds-barred approach regarding the economics of environmentalism to the TLC.

Alternatives Investing : Sharyn Murray, Investment Engagement Manager, The Good Food Institute*

As Investor Engagement Manager of the Good Food Institute, Sharyn Murray crafts and executes strategies to support investors' exploration of and investment in the alternative protein industry. She brings a decade of experience as an investment researcher and marketing professional in the alternative investment arena to the TLC. (*For informational purposes only.)

Food & Beverage Strategist: Barb Stuckey , Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Mattson and Author of Taste

Barb is known as a taste, food trend, innovation, consumer insights, and product development expert at North America's most successful independent developer of food & beverage. She brings over three decades of knowledge on long-term trends in food and beverage to the TLC.

Health: Dr. Maha Tahiri , CEO and Founder of Nutrition Sustainability Strategies LLC

Dr. Maha Tahiri is an internationally recognized expert in the health and nutrition sector who leads at the intersection of scientific research, regulatory, and communication in public and private Fortune 300 global companies across more than 30 categories of food and beverages. As a food industry thought leader, formerly with General Mills and Danone, Dr. Tahiri brings her talent for developing game-changing strategies that translate science and technology into business opportunities to the TLC.

Next Gen Leadership : Abbey Schmitt, MBA Candidate, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business

Abbey started her career advising UHNW families on their personal wealth and investments across asset classes and engaged financial advisors and clients on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing at the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York. Most recently, Abbey consulted with asset and wealth managers on how to integrate ESG, Climate, and Impact factors into investment strategy creation and reporting at MSCI, New York. She brings her incredible passion for shifting the global food supply system to be more sustainable to the TLC.

VegTech™ Invest

VegTech™ Invest advises the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, (EATV), which launched December 28, 2021. EATV invests in companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption to address climate change and food insecurity.

VegTech™ Invest has created and is leading a completely new impact asset class in the capital markets: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The ETF provides exposure to the growing trend.

The firm also provides the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, calculated and distributed by Morningstar, as a global benchmark that defines this new sector.

