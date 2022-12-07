GE Lighting, a Savant company Introduces their First-Ever Decorative Light Fixtures

The leaders in lighting launch an assortment of decorative fixtures and industrial light pendants featuring a wide range of on-trend styles with an integrated LED option

CLEVELAND, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company , pioneers in the lighting category and leaders in the LED lighting and smart home space is launching their first-ever line of decorative light fixtures, and new pendants, with both featuring an integrated LED lighting option.

The new line includes three decorative fixture families including the Solon, Glenwillow and Mentor, as well as five industrial style pendant options. Each family represents a unique design style and a variety of fixtures including chandelier, semi-flush and more. The on-trend designs are sure to fit any home aesthetic and the integrated LED options come with the same reliable and quality light that GE-branded light bulbs have been providing for more than a century.

"When it comes to decorating your space and achieving the perfect look, the details make the difference —an idea that carries across our collection of Decorative Fixtures," says Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company. "With offerings spanning a wide range of styles, from traditional farmhouse to upscale chic, we've taken great care in selecting every design element so consumers can select a product that is a perfect reflection of their personal style."

The new line of fixtures has been thoughtfully crafted with the same care and quality that GE Lighting, a Savant company is known for, with a design-forward perspective. With both the integrated LED option and with fixtures that can be customized with a wide range of existing GE Lighting, a Savant company bulbs, the new fixtures can elevate any space.

Solon:

The Solon family's integrated design allows for five color temperatures—without ever changing a bulb. Its versatile design compliments a variety of decorative styles from bohemian to chic. Its mid-century white globe can be paired with three optional finishes including soft gold, matte black and brushed nickel. The Solon design is available in a variety of options, which include a 5-light Chandelier, 3-light Vanity, Wall Sconce, 1-Light Pendant in Semi-Flush or Flush Mount option and a 3-Light Pendant or Semi-Flush Mount.

Glenwillow:

The Glenwillow family provides farmhouse comfort while blending both charm and style. With metal embellishments and traditional wood detailing, the Glenwillow fixtures provide a unique contrast that suits an array of styles. The clear glass design beautifully highlights the amber glow of popular vintage-style bulbs to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Glenwillow is available in a variety of options which include a 3-light Chandelier, 3-light Vanity, Wall Sconce, 1-Light Pendant, and a 2- and 3-Light Flush Mount.

Mentor:

Traditional style meets essential function in the Mentor family. Crafted with a brushed nickel finish, the streamlined smooth glass creates a clean and clutter-free minimalist style and bring a timeless look. The Mentor design is available in a variety of fixture options which include a 5-light Chandelier, 3-light Vanity, Wall Sconce, 1-Light Pendant, and a Flush Mount.

Industrial Pendants:

Available in five unique designs, the new pendants feature a matte black finish and are made with premium metal. The pendants are compatible with a variety of bulb shapes for a stylish finish and can also be customized with Cync™ Direct Connect Smart Bulbs for seamless control through the Cync App, powered by Savant and 16 million color options.

The new decorative light fixtures, Solon, Glenwillow and Mentor are now available at Lowes.com and prices range from $32.99 to $274.99. The industrial pendants can be purchased at Walmart.com and Lowes.com with prices ranging from $39.99 to 49.99.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of Cync smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

