Fortune 500 Board Director, Shellye Archambeau, Joins The ExCo Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ExCo Group, a global executive coaching and mentoring firm, has announced that Shellye Archambeau, Board Director at Verizon, Roper Technologies and Okta, has joined its cadre of executive coaches and mentors.

Shellye Archambeau is an experienced CEO and Fortune 500 board member with a track record of accomplishments building brands, high performance teams, and organizations. In addition to her work at The ExCo Group, Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon, Roper Technologies, and Okta. She is the former CEO of MetricStream, a Silicon Valley-based, governance, risk, and compliance software company that enables corporations to improve their business operations through better risk management across the enterprise.

Archambeau is also the author of Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers and Create Success on Your Own Terms, which was featured as one of the best business books of 2020 by Fortune and sold over 70,000 copies.

"Shellye's mix of large company complexity and small company dynamism gives her a tremendous range as a mentor," according to David Reimer, CEO of The ExCo Group. "To that professional background, she adds an unusual blend of fierce curiosity, moral courage, and a generosity of spirit that will serve her clients well."

During her tenure as CEO of MetricStream, Archambeau built the company into a global market leader with over 1200 employees. Under her leadership MetricStream was named in the top 10 of the "Deloitte Technology Fast 50" and named a global leader in GRC by leading independent analyst firms for 9 consecutive years.

She is a recognized expert in marketing and co-authored, Marketing That Works: How Entrepreneurial Marketing Can Add Sustainable Profits to Any Sized Company. Archambeau has held EVP of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer roles for two public companies and as President of Blockbuster.com, launched the entertainment retailer's first online presence.

Archambeau was named the second most influential African American in IT by Business Insider, was ranked one of the "100 Most Influential Business Leaders in America", and received the NCWIT Symons Innovator Award from The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT).

She is also a strategic advisor to Forbes Ignite and to the President of Arizona State University, and serves on the boards of two national non-profits, Catalyst and Braven. Archambeau is a sought-after speaker on governance, risk and compliance as well as marketing and entrepreneurship.

The ExCo Group is a global firm of experienced CEOs, independent non-executive directors, and global business leaders who bring real-world experience to executive coaching and mentoring, and leadership development. Our purpose is to help boards, executives and leadership teams unlock their full leadership potential and deliver high-impact performance for their enterprises. Our services include senior executive coaching & mentoring, executive assessments, succession planning, and developing leadership teams through transformative leadership development programs.

