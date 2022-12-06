Stop Pointing The Finger; New Book "Nobody Cares" Shows How To 'Own It'

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has become angrier and more divided than ever before. Salem Thyne and Robert Hunt, authors of the new book, Nobody Cares (until you do): Living beyond the Blame, Excuses, and Doubts That Hold You Back, maintain that politics and COVID-19 did not create this tension.

In Nobody Cares (until you do), the authors share their own journey to accountability and give you the tools to own it.

Rather, they say, it exposes our habit of blaming others and making excuses when things don't go our way.

"We point our finger at others or our circumstances as the reason our life or business is not what we want it to be," Hunt says. "Instead, we need to own it so we can do something about it. Life is better when you own it because then you have the power to change it."

"Most people are not aware they are held back by the lies and excuses we create to make us feel better about our struggles – but that is not making anything better," Thyne says.

The authors say the world really doesn't care about your problems – they're too busy with their own problems. Thyne and Hunt help readers discover the "head trash" that holds us back, and provide a step-by-step guide to own it and create the life and business you really want.

"Our society today encourages you to stay a victim as we blame other people," Thyne says. "This book helps you see how to free yourself up to live the life you really want."

At the core of this journey is becoming aware of what accountability looks like in your personal and professional life. The authors say accountability, and the lack of accountability, impacts all areas of our work, family, finances, health, communities, and governments.

"Nobody can hold anyone accountable," Hunt says. "We can only create an environment where they want to be accountable. Regardless of where you started in life or what you brought to the journey, ultimately what happens in life is determined by your choices."

The authors share their personal stories of how they learned about being accountable for their lives, and what it takes to confront problems and embrace reality. They coach readers in the accountability journey, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to take control of their thoughts, actions and behaviors in order to become truly accountable in their relationships, their decision-making, their work, and how they choose to live.

The book is for readers who want to push past long-held limitations and obstacles, for employers to share with their employees, for parents to share with their teens, and for everyone who wants a better life.

"Every day you have the opportunity to make a choice," Thyne says, "You can choose to take accountability for yourself and your life, or you can make excuses, blame others, say you can't, or wait and hope that things get better. You can choose to stay a victim or move on to be a victor. It's up to you."

About the Authors

Salem Thyne is the president of Fort Worth-based Middle Initial, a company that is bringing EVA (Esports Virtual Arenas) to the U.S. Robert Hunt leads groups for CEOs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that are helping business leaders to be the best version of themselves.

