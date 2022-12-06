SOCOTEC Acquires Russo Barr Associates

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC AE Consulting, LLC a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on building and infrastructure sectors, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Russo Barr Associates, Inc., a Boston-based engineering consulting firm that specializes in building envelope technology with a focus in the repair and renovation of building exterior components related to water and air infiltration. For more than 25 years, Russo Barr has been providing services to clients mainly falling within Massachusetts municipalities, public school districts, public & private colleges and universities, property management firms, or state agencies.

"The partnership will be transformative for both companies," said SOCOTEC USA CEO Marc Weissbach

"Adding Russo Barr to the SOCOTEC team further strengthens our presence in New England. Russo Barr has earned a stellar reputation with its clients, and we know that they share our commitment to excellence in all aspects of their practice. Their project portfolio compliments SOCOTEC's existing architectural and building engineering practices and brings a distinguished portfolio of restoration and adaptive reuse projects. The partnership will be transformative for both companies," said SOCOTEC USA CEO Marc Weissbach.

"The joining of Russo Barr and SOCOTEC unites two market leaders and allows Russo Barr to bring even greater resources as well as a broader range of services to its clients and the market. The partnership of the firms solidifies SOCOTEC's leadership in the Boston market and reinforces our commitment to the restoration, repositioning, and rehabilitation of our clients' existing assets. We welcome Russo Barr to our team," added Jeremy Schinasi, Principal of SOCOTEC and Practice Leader responsible for Strategic Partnerships and Integration.

"Established in 1997, Russo Barr has extensive expertise in servicing the existing buildings market throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "SOCOTEC's decision to partner with us immediately expands the services we can provide our clients and provides exciting professional development opportunities for our employees. Our team is now an important part of a larger organization that has a global presence and is one of the world's top consultancy firms. This is a tremendous opportunity for our staff and our clients," said James Russo, President and COO of Russo Barr Associates.

"With 450 experts across 23 offices in the USA, SOCOTEC is a leading independent trusted third party for the built assets. With Russo Barr Associates joining our ATIC team, we are constantly working on building the best value proposition to the American market on how we can make a difference for a sustainable building environment," added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group.

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.2 billion USD company that more than doubled in size in 6 years (CAGR of 15%), SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 25 countries, 11,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 400 professionals in more than 20 offices.

See www.socotec.us for more information.

