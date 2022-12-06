Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

- Q2 Net Sales of $121.0 Million
- Q2 Gross Margin of 32.4%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 33.9%
- Q2 EPS of $0.21/Share; Q2 Adjusted EBITDAS Margin of 21.1%
SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.
- Net sales were $121.0 million, a decrease of $109.4 million, or 47.5%, from the comparable quarter last year, but $7.3 million, or 6.4%, higher than the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020, which was the last pre-pandemic comparable second quarter.
- Gross margin was 32.4% compared with 44.3% in the comparable quarter last year and 28.4% in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020. Excluding relocation costs, gross margin would have been 33.9%.
- GAAP net income was $9.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $50.9 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year, and $343,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income was $12.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with $55.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year, and with $520,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain manufacturing and distribution operations to Tennessee, the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business in fiscal 2021, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $25.6 million, or 21.1% of net sales, compared with $80.4 million, or 34.9% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year, and $13.4 million, or 11.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020.
Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With firearm demand continuing to normalize, our second quarter results once again demonstrated the significant progress we've made over the past several years in creating a highly adaptive and robust business model that consistently delivers strong profitability, regardless of market conditions. Consumer demand for firearms was significantly down from a year earlier, coinciding with a broader consumer slowdown driven by persistently high inflation, the beginning of the winter heating season across the northern half of the country, and rising interest rates. Nonetheless, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, our current quarter results reflected a significant increase in profitability. While fiscal 2023 continues to be a year of recalibration and adjustment for our industry and Smith & Wesson, we expect to remain highly profitable and continue delivering on our commitments to customers, employees, and stockholders well into the future."
Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "An ongoing inventory correction combined with the impact of promotional activity by our competitors and the trading down by consumers to lower priced products negatively affected our quarterly sales. On a positive note, however, the discipline that we've exhibited in promotions during the current quarter has improved our overall profitability when compared with pre-pandemic levels, reflecting average selling prices that were approximately 45% above fiscal 2020. We remain focused on managing the business for long-term profitability, market share performance, and capital returned to our stockholders. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, our board of directors has authorized a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on December 20, 2022 with payment to be made on January 3, 2023."
The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 6, 2022 to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone should click "here" to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN number. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock-based compensation, (ix) relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) our second quarter results once again demonstrated the significant progress we've made over the past several years in creating a highly adaptive and robust business model that consistently delivers strong profitability, regardless of market conditions, (ii) while fiscal 2023 continues to be a year of recalibration and adjustment for our industry and Smith & Wesson, we expect to remain highly profitable and continue delivering on our commitments to customers, employees and stockholders well into the future and (iii) we remain focused on managing the business for long-term profitability, market share performance, and capital returned to our stockholders. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain of our operations to Tennessee; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.
Contact:
investorrelations@smith-wesson.com
(413) 747-3448
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of:
October 31, 2022
April 30, 2022
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 42,975
$ 120,728
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $24 on
44,384
62,695
Inventories
196,474
136,660
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,062
5,569
Income tax receivable
10,988
1,945
Total current assets
302,883
327,597
Property, plant, and equipment, net
169,265
135,591
Intangibles, net
3,688
3,608
Goodwill
19,024
19,024
Deferred income taxes
1,221
1,221
Other assets
9,914
10,435
Total assets
505,995
497,476
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 45,178
$ 30,042
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
23,845
23,482
Accrued payroll and incentives
17,042
17,371
Accrued income taxes
161
2,673
Accrued profit sharing
5,628
13,543
Accrued warranty
1,708
1,838
Total current liabilities
93,562
88,949
Finance lease payable, net of current portion
37,013
37,628
Other non-current liabilities
8,780
10,385
Total liabilities
139,355
136,962
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,934,815
75
75
Additional paid-in capital
280,420
278,101
Retained earnings
508,447
504,640
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
73
Treasury stock, at cost (29,040,370 shares on October 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022)
(422,375)
(422,375)
Total stockholders' equity
366,640
360,514
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 505,995
$ 497,476
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended October 31,
For the Six Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$ 121,035
$ 230,479
$ 205,429
$ 505,088
Cost of sales
81,773
128,484
134,696
273,151
Gross profit
39,262
101,995
70,733
231,937
Operating expenses:
34.4 %
45.9 %
Research and development
1,869
1,744
3,542
3,552
Selling, marketing, and distribution
9,431
11,423
17,458
22,057
General and administrative
15,435
23,436
33,288
41,049
Total operating expenses
26,735
36,603
54,288
66,658
Operating income
12,527
65,392
16,445
165,279
Other income/(expense), net:
Other income/(expense), net
790
833
1,463
1,493
Interest expense, net
(420)
(466)
(854)
(1,011)
Total other income/(expense), net
370
367
609
482
Income from operations before income taxes
12,897
65,759
17,054
165,761
Income tax expense
3,249
14,824
4,094
37,944
Net income
$ 9,648
$ 50,935
$ 12,960
$ 127,817
Net income per share:
Basic - net income
$ 0.21
$ 1.06
$ 0.28
$ 2.65
Diluted - net income
$ 0.21
$ 1.05
$ 0.28
$ 2.63
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
45,815
48,147
45,777
48,270
Diluted
46,106
48,692
46,104
48,524
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 12,960
$ 127,817
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,171
15,210
(Gain)/loss on sale/disposition of assets
(43)
57
Provision for (recoveries)/losses on notes and accounts receivable
(13)
781
Impairment of long-lived tangible assets
—
86
Stock-based compensation expense
2,605
2,366
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
18,324
22,435
Inventories
(59,814)
(41,800)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,493)
87
Income taxes
(11,555)
(243)
Accounts payable
5,889
(8,514)
Accrued payroll and incentives
(329)
(6,313)
Accrued profit sharing
(7,915)
(6,668)
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
307
(1,205)
Accrued warranty
(130)
(57)
Other assets
521
2,030
Other non-current liabilities
(1,650)
(705)
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(28,165)
105,364
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments to acquire patents and software
(256)
(156)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
85
70
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(39,419)
(10,113)
Net cash used in investing activities
(39,590)
(10,199)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on finance lease obligation
(559)
(531)
Payments to acquire treasury stock
—
(40,000)
Dividend distribution
(9,153)
(7,692)
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan
753
831
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(1,039)
(1,399)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,998)
(48,791)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(77,753)
46,374
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
120,728
113,017
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 42,975
$ 159,391
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 1,089
$ 1,116
Income taxes
$ 15,721
$ 38,186
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
GAAP gross profit
$ 39,262
32.4 %
$ 101,995
44.3 %
$ 70,733
34.4 %
$ 231,937
45.9 %
Relocation expenses
1,735
1.4 %
1,087
0.5 %
2,978
1.4 %
1,087
0.2 %
COVID-19
—
—
3
0.0 %
—
—
31
0.0 %
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 40,997
33.9 %
$ 103,085
44.7 %
$ 73,711
35.9 %
$ 233,055
46.1 %
GAAP operating expenses
$ 26,735
22.1 %
$ 36,603
15.9 %
$ 54,288
26.4 %
$ 66,658
13.2 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
(70)
0.0 %
—
—
(142)
0.0 %
Transition costs
—
—
80
0.0 %
—
—
80
0.0 %
COVID-19
—
—
(52)
0.0 %
—
—
(100)
0.0 %
Spin related stock-based compensation
(25)
0.0 %
10
0.0 %
(54)
0.0 %
(62)
0.0 %
Relocation expenses
(1,354)
-1.1 %
(4,461)
-1.9 %
(2,330)
-1.1 %
(4,461)
-0.9 %
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 25,356
20.9 %
$ 32,110
13.9 %
$ 51,904
25.3 %
$ 61,973
12.3 %
GAAP operating income
$ 12,527
10.3 %
$ 65,392
28.4 %
$ 16,445
8.0 %
$ 165,279
32.7 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
70
0.0 %
—
—
142
0.0 %
Transition costs
—
—
(80)
0.0 %
—
—
(80)
0.0 %
COVID-19
—
—
55
0.0 %
—
—
131
0.0 %
Spin related stock-based compensation
25
0.0 %
(10)
0.0 %
54
0.0 %
62
0.0 %
Relocation expenses
3,088
2.6 %
5,548
2.4 %
5,308
2.6 %
5,548
1.1 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 15,640
12.9 %
$ 70,975
30.8 %
$ 21,807
10.6 %
$ 171,082
33.9 %
GAAP net income
$ 9,648
8.0 %
$ 50,935
22.1 %
$ 12,960
6.3 %
$ 127,817
25.3 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
70
0.0 %
—
—
142
0.0 %
Transition costs
—
—
(80)
0.0 %
—
—
(80)
0.0 %
COVID-19
—
—
55
0.0 %
—
—
131
0.0 %
Spin related stock-based compensation
25
0.0 %
(10)
0.0 %
54
0.0 %
62
0.0 %
Relocation expenses
3,088
2.6 %
5,548
2.4 %
5,308
2.6 %
5,548
1.1 %
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(778)
-0.6 %
(1,258)
-0.5 %
(1,287)
-0.6 %
(1,328)
-0.3 %
Non-GAAP net income
$ 11,983
9.9 %
$ 55,260
24.0 %
$ 17,035
8.3 %
$ 132,292
26.2 %
GAAP net income per share - diluted
$ 0.21
$ 1.05
$ 0.28
$ 2.63
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
—
Transition costs
—
—
—
—
COVID-19
—
—
—
—
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
Relocation expenses
0.07
0.11
0.12
0.11
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$ 0.26
$ 1.13
$ 0.37
$ 2.73
(a)
(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
GAAP net income
$ 9,648
$ 50,935
$ 12,960
$ 127,817
Interest expense
566
516
1,135
1,101
Income tax expense
3,249
14,824
4,094
37,944
Depreciation and amortization
7,599
7,724
15,126
15,166
Stock-based compensation expense
1,428
914
2,605
2,366
COVID-19
—
55
—
131
Transition costs
—
(80)
—
(80)
Relocation expense
3,088
5,548
5,308
5,548
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$ 25,578
$ 80,436
$ 41,228
$ 189,993
21.1 %
34.9 %
20.1 %
37.6 %
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
$ (35,310)
$ (3,723)
$ (28,165)
$ 105,364
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,004)
(4,431)
(39,590)
(10,199)
Free cash flow
$ (63,314)
$ (8,154)
$ (67,755)
$ 95,165
