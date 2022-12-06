NYC's Leader in Waste Collection Services, Filco Carting, Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

RPR to elevate awareness of this legacy brand with 112 years of history that is now one of the largest recycling and waste firms in North America

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading provider of waste collection services in the greater New York City area, Filco Carting, announced today it retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record. Under the visionary, fourth-generation leadership of CEO Domenic Monopoli, Filco Carting has grown from a modest "mom-and-pop shop" into one of the largest recycling and waste firms in North America.

Filco Carting hired RPR to tell the story of how Mr. Monopoli led the company's 6X revenue growth in annual sales between 1999-2021 and promote the company's recent honor of being named among the Top 50 largest recycling and waste firms by Waste360, based on its 2021 revenue.

With more than 112 years of experience as a family-owned and -operated business, Filco Carting serves more than 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional firms in the greater New York City metro area and offers the most comprehensive services in the market. Dating back four generations to 1910, when the company first collected waste using a single horse and cart on 38th Street—long before the first yellow taxi in New York City—today Filco Carting remains the city's longest established, active, and industry-leading waste management company.

"Domenic has taken this well-known NYC institution and turned it into a sophisticated industry leader that continues to innovate while embracing the company's core family values," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein . "This is the kind of legacy brand we want to represent, and it is an honor to help share the exciting growth this company continues to experience under Mr. Monopoli's exceptional leadership."

Monopoli is a true grass roots, ground-up leader who started as a driver and worked his way up. Since 1984, he climbed the company ladder—first as an apprentice, then helper, driver, recycler, and salesman, facilities manager, sales manager, and Chief Operating Officer before becoming CEO. He now draws on 38 years of extensive, on-the-ground experience backed by a strong work ethic, irreproachable integrity, and progressive, ahead-of-the-curve thinking, to consistent innovating Filco Carting in all areas of the organization.

"I am excited to be working with an agency that has the same generational history as a leading New York City institution that we have at Filco Carting," Monopoli said. "I can't think of a firm better positioned to help us tell the story of where Filco Carting has been—and position us for where we're going."

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Filco Carting

Filco Carting is the definitive leader in commercial waste collection services throughout the greater New York City metro area, with more than 111 years of experience as a family-owned and -operated business. Proudly servicing more than 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional firms, Filco Carting provides the most comprehensive services in the market. Offering everything from dumpster rentals and waste collection to recycling and waste management services, the company remains committed to serving New Yorkers, as well as to the health and safety of its team members and customers. Recently named to Waste360's Top 50 list for the largest recycling and waste firms in North America, Filco Carting is licensed by the NYC Business Integrity Commission, BIC #390, and is dedicated to maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards. For more information, visit: www.filcocarting.com.

