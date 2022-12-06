HOW MIGHT WE INFUSE CONNECTION, ETHICS AND COURAGE INTO WESTERN SCIENCE?

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReImagine Science, a non-profit focused on transforming the way science is done, is innovating once again with a workshop co-designed with a renowned member of the North American First Nations. The session titled 'Renewed hope in a shared future for the planet – Mapping Western Science with an Indigenous knowledge system', will be presented at the World Science Forum December 6th, in Capetown, South Africa. Participants will be introduced to 'The Four Directions' Indigenous model of healing and health, based on the principles of centering and balancing dynamic systems – whether individuals, ecosystems, organizations or even nations. They will then embark on an experiential exploration of the systems of science and the bias toward intellect and technological application, which historically focuses on logic and 'doing' in western nations. This societal and cultural approach fundamentally misses aspects of connection between the parts of a system, and a grounding in values and place-based inquiry.

The session will be led by Ken Paul, a member of the Wolastoqey First Nation in the community of Neqotkuk whose traditional territory is located on the North Atlantic coast spanning the Canada/US border. Paul's extensive work includes Indigenous Knowledge Systems, economic prosperity, community engagement and resource management.

"Our work is intended to inspire hope, to honour health, healing, respect and spirit, and to enable a true holistic approach of scientific research methods for the betterment of our Mother Earth and our future generations" says Ken, who will conduct the Four Directions exploration with the gathering of scientists, students, Non-governmental organizations and policy makers from around the world.

The World Science Forum focuses on the social and economic relevance, influence and responsibilities of science and aims to find authentic responses to global challenges. The focus of this year's conference is Science for Social Justice. For more information, please visit the event's Web Site: https://worldscienceforum.org .

ReImagine Science is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2008 to fundamentally change the way we 'do' science in the United States. It was created on the belief that transformative change in the sciences will better serve humanity, the planet, and science itself.

