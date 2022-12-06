Deloitte Names Pete Lyons National Sector Leader for Life Sciences Practice

Lyons brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, including helping life sciences companies drive significant transformations across the strategy, operations, and technology spectrum

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Pete Lyons as national sector leader for the life sciences practice in the U.S. Lyons succeeds Mike DeLone, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who is moving to a new position as customer and marketing portfolio leader and U.S. head of Deloitte Digital.

In his new role, Lyons will lead a multi-disciplinary team serving clients across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and consumer health care segments through consulting, advisory, audit and tax services.

"Pete has the background and talent to bring together our people and capabilities across audit, advisory, consulting and tax and our world-class ecosystem to drive digital transformation of the sector and meet our clients more pressing challenges," said Asif Dhar, M.D., vice chair and U.S. life sciences and health care industry leader, Deloitte LLP. "Consumers and clinicians put their trust in life sciences companies to help navigate challenges like the pandemic, find cures for disease and improve health and wellness, and I am thrilled to have Pete lead our practice and guide our clients who are at the forefront of improving lives around the world."

Lyons will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of Deloitte's life sciences practice as well as its go-to-market strategies and resources. He also will continue to serve as the U.S life sciences consulting leader.

"Life sciences has never been more in the spotlight, and I continue to be energized by organizations who are addressing some of the world's most pressing health challenges as they navigate the convergence of people, process and technology," said Lyons. "Our job is to help them focus on what they do best — bringing therapies, treatments, devices, and cures to market — and through our talented teams, our commitment to innovation and our dedication to an equitable future I am confident we will help our clients succeed."

With 25 years of experience, Lyons' past positions include U.S. consulting client excellence leader where he was responsible for managing the full client portfolio and how to effectively bring Deloitte services to market through its client leaders. He earned a B.S. in economics and information systems from Boston College and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

