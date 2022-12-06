The BXNG Club Unlocks Funding Opportunities towards Accelerated Expansion and New Locations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club, California's fastest-growing, award-winning premier combat sports and fitness club, announced today the official first round and opportunity for public funding. The BXNG Club is a chain of high-design fitness clubs that draw its inspiration from combat sports while providing an unmatched social and fitness environment that includes luxurious amenities and an energetic community.

Since 1999, The BXNG Club has been recognized for its utmost dedication to the authenticity of combat sports, diligence in fitness, world-class facilities, and providing an all-in-one experience for all fitness levels. The BXNG Club offers a variety of classes including boxing, kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, HIIT, Mat Pilates, and more taught by professional fighters and coaches. A San Diego staple, BXNG has adapted and elevated the fitness industry with its emphasis on sleek branding, customer experience prioritization, and noteworthy instruction.

"It's been my dream to create and grow BXNG into a powerhouse combat sports and fitness brand ever since I started training here myself. Today, we can confidently say we've achieved just that - there is no other brand that resembles ours, not in look and feel and definitely not in experience. Now, we are ready to scale and bring our unique BXNG experience to other regions," said Artem Sharoshkin, CEO, The BXNG Club.

In 2023, The BXNG Club is projected to increase revenue by 110%. UFC fan-favorite, Paddy the Baddy, and long-time combat sports elite executive, Graham Boylan recently joined forces to invest in BXNG - holding close the ultimate drive and confidence in its accelerated growth.

With multiple industry and leadership awards and fast growth, BXNG is strikingly unrepeatable by competitors and is experiencing strong demand across the combat and mainstream fitness industry. Orange County, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas markets are set next for BXNG locations in the near future.

As the multi-billion dollar fitness industry continuously calls for strong in-person fitness, BXNG is ready to mark a milestone with leading open funding and investment opportunities. Learn more about BXNG and the funding opportunities available at https://www.thebxngclub.com/invest .

About The BXNG Club (BXNG):

The BXNG Club is a premier fitness club that uniquely designed classes and a fitness experience based on combat arts, world-class instruction, facilities, and lifestyle. The BXNG Club offers boxing, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, strength training and other fitness related classes such as Cycling, HIIT, Pilates & Yoga.

