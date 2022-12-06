American College of Education and Arizona College of Nursing Partnership Provides Affordable Continuing Education to Nurses, Healthcare Professionals

Students, employees and associates of Arizona College of Nursing can pursue ACE advanced degrees at a reduced tuition rate

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) and Arizona College of Nursing have announced a partnership that will help advance the education of nursing and nursing educators. The agreement offers Arizona College of Nursing students, employees and associates access to ACE's low-cost, high-quality continuing education programs at a reduced tuition rate.

American College of Education is a regionally accredited, online school specializing in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing programs. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Education) (PRNewswire)

Upon completion of a BSN degree, students at Arizona College of Nursing can continue their education at ACE by enrolling in a fully online certificate or advanced degree program, including its CCNE-accredited BSN to MSN program. Similarly, Arizona College of Nursing faculty can take advantage of ACE's doctoral programs. The reduced tuition rate can save those who enroll at ACE up to $1,000.

"ACE is thrilled to partner with Arizona College of Nursing because both of our institutions are committed to nurturing and empowering the next generation of nurses and nursing leaders," said Bette Bogdan, Ph.D., MSN, PHN, RN-BC ACE Department Chair of Nursing at ACE. "By making nursing and healthcare education accessible and affordable, our partnership will prepare more healthcare workers to enter this in-demand industry."

"The demand for nurses is great, and there are many growth opportunities within the nursing profession," said Mable Smith, PhD, JD, MN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Arizona College of Nursing. "Through this partnership with American College of Education, we can offer our students and colleagues an affordable pathway to continue their education and advance their careers."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 13 campuses across 9 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education