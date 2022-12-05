Introducing Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science with Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid Proven to Show Dramatic Results in Two Weeks

The Pure, Precise, and Potent Hydrinity Supercharged HA is combined with PPM6 Technology to Enhance Performance and Accelerate Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science announced today the launch of a new facial skincare line that combines a powerful blend of proprietary supercharged Hyaluronic Acid (HA) with PPM6 Technology, 6 powerful peptides and antioxidants that delivers skin-transforming results that no other skin care product can match. Hydrinity HA serums contain twice the amount of hyaluronic acid than other HA serum on the market today and combined with Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist, have been clinically proven to produce dramatic results in as little as 2 weeks.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9119351-hydrinity-accelerated-skin-science/

The Hydrinity product line includes:

Renewing HA Serum: A power-hitting anti-aging serum that reduces the signs of skin aging by attracting moisture, boosting radiance, and improving skin elasticity.

Restorative HA Serum: Hydrating and healing serum that improves texture, smoothness, and accelerates the healing of delicate, and even compromised skin.

Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist – A luxurious and lightweight microbiome-friendly mist that provides intense anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, and balances the skin's pH to maximize the effectiveness of serums and promote healing.

The Hydrinity HA is the only hyaluronic acid produced today using a unique patented extraction process. The supercharged HA is produced in micro batches, 1200% smaller than a conventional HA batch delivering a 99% pure, highly potent and precisely targeted dual-weight HA with the highest concentration (2x more) than other brands. Additionally, the Hydrinity HA extraction process is heat-free resulting in robust, extra-long molecular chains capable of delivering more critical peptides deep into the dermis layer. The super-hydrating, anti- inflammatory serum calms and renews each skin layer and generates rapid collagen, elastin and keratinocyte production while also creating a protective moisture barrier on the skin's surface.

Results of a randomized clinical trial of 71 women using Hydrinity Renewing HA serum and Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist showed:

Remarkable Results in 2 Weeks:*

89% less wrinkles around mouth & eyes

78% brighter skin

67% less visible pores

Unprecedented Results in 12 Weeks:*

91% less wrinkles around mouth & eyes

83% brighter skin

78% less visible pores

Based on clinical instrumentation scoring physicians also observed the following after 12 weeks:*

94% skin plumpness

91% wrinkle reduction

91% radiance & luminosity

91% skin smoothness

75% even skin tone

After using the Restorative HA Serum post laser treatment, participants**

Saw a 280% increase in healing on day 1 (as compared to the control group)

Wounds were observed to be 200% better on day 1 (compared to the control group)

"We started as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products. Early on we began getting reports in from many of our leading clinicians that our formulas promoted rapid healing and repair on severely compromised skin patients. So, we started experimenting with skin repair and anti-aging serums for at-home use," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. "We are committed to formulating products with only the highest quality medical grade ingredients carefully chosen, not only for what they do, but also for how they work in combination with each other. Hydrinity products are pure, potent, and precise—they just work."

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is committed to formulating products that are completely safe, effective, and soothing for even the most stressed and sensitive skin types. Hydrinity products are Dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, cruelty free, never greasy and absorb completely without pilling or flaking. Hydrinity is free of petrolatum, parabens, and toxins.

For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or hydrinity.com.

*Single-center, randomized clinical trial is being conducted to assess the efficacy and tolerance of the Hydrinity facial treatment products when used over the course of 12 weeks by 71 women with mild to moderate photodamage and/or fine lines and wrinkles associated with aging on the face.

**This single-center, evaluator-blinded, randomized, controlled clinical trial was conducted for Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science to investigate the efficacy of the Sponsor's skin care formulations in improving the speed of healing and the quality of skin post-healing when used over the course of 19 days by women with laser wounds induced with an erbium ablative laser to the epidermis and dermis of the forearms. A total of 24 subjects completed study participation.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products, surgical devices, and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients using our revolutionary hyaluronic acid technology. Medical reports revealed that the supercharged hyaluronic acid-based formulas promoted rapid healing and repair of even severely compromised skin patients. The Hydrinity team began experimenting with skin repair and anti-aging serums for at-home use and after 3 years, multiple formulations, and tireless research Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science was born.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Lilly Krohn | Isabella Hudanich

lkrohn@rebelgail.com | ihudanich@rebelgail.com | 212.675.8555

View original content:

SOURCE Hydrinity Skin Science