Acceleration Partners Strengthens Its Influencer Offerings with Strategic Acquisitions

Leading global partnership marketing agency acquires Influencer Response and Volt Agency to expand its influencer capabilities amidst fast-growing demand for integrated partnership marketing programs

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership marketing agency, today announced it is bolstering its influencer marketing offerings with the acquisition of Influencer Response , one of the industry's first direct response-focused influencer agencies, and Volt Agency , a boutique performance marketing firm specializing in the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses. Influencer Response and Volt had previously merged in May of 2022.

The deal makes Acceleration Partners the world's only agency with the ability to deliver end-to-end affiliate, influencer, and partnership services at scale.

"The depth of our newly combined offerings is unmatched in the industry. Beyond the immediate enhancements to our influencer practice, this acquisition significantly increases our capacity to support new and existing customers with a full range of outcome-driven marketing opportunities," said Matt Wool, CEO of Acceleration Partners.

Influencer Response and Volt both bring significant strengths to the Acceleration Partners platform. These include Volt's unique influencer amplification capabilities, which marry influencer content with powerful paid social strategies to drive additional awareness and maximize impact across channels, and Influencer Response's advanced influencer program management capabilities that enable brands to effectively run and measure large-scale influencer campaigns.

"Influencer and affiliate marketing are converging now more than ever. We're excited to join forces with Acceleration Partners to improve our collective value by offering a full suite of integrated solutions that help brands take their performance-based programs to the next level," said Josh Butowsky, Founder of Influencer Response.



"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Acceleration Partners and offer our expertise in influencer amplification," said Ryan Waranauskas, founder of Volt. "By joining under one company, we are creating a one-stop shop with the potential to revolutionize partnership marketing."

