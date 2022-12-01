Algorand Foundation Wraps Up Second Annual Decipher Conference in Dubai

More than a dozen news announcements made at Decipher showcase broadening adoption across the global Algorand ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced the successful conclusion of Decipher , its second annual live conference convening a global community of builders, businesses, and strategic stakeholders deciphering the future on the Algorand blockchain. Set in the global crypto hub of Dubai, the two-day event attracted more than 2,000 in-person guests, nearly four times the attendees from 2021. Decipher featured conversations, networking, and hands-on sessions exploring new use cases for DeFi, stablecoins, digital identity, Web3 applications, the creator economy and beyond.

Algorand Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Algorand Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Speakers included Algorand founder Silvio Micali, Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden, Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos, Quantum Temple Founder Linda Adami, Arrington Capital Founder Michael Arrington, and more than 130 other key partners and industry leaders.

Several major news announcements came out of Decipher 2022, showcasing broadening adoption of Algorand's secure, sustainable Layer-1 technology. Announcements included:

The Algorand Foundation's mission is to enable an inclusive, decentralized, and borderless global economy based on the Algorand blockchain. Algorand's Layer-1 technology is unparalleled for fast, frictionless, and sustainable blockchain use cases, making it the technology of choice for thousands of organizations around the world. To learn more about The Algorand Foundation, click here . To learn more about Decipher, click here .

About Algorand

Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Media Contact: algorand@dittopr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algorand Foundation