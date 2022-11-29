Valour Inc. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 11, 2022, it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $132,400 through the sale of 662,000 Units at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Second Tranche"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), entitling the holder of a Warrant to acquire one additional common share of Valour (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from issuance. No finders fees were paid in connection with the closing of the Second Tranche.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of NEO Exchange approval.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: closing of further tranches of the Private Placement; tokens in its venture portfolio; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

