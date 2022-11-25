Eye Level donated its educational booklets and services as its CSR activity

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, the leading global supplemental education service provider, has been providing educational services as its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities since July. A total of two hundred forty eight students from the US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR benefited from this program.

A total of 248 students from the US, ID, MY, SG, and HK benefited from Eye Level's CSR program. (PRNewswire)

According to Eye Level representatives, this CSR activity started with the aim to help all students be able to read, add, and subtract. Students who needed private basic education but could not afford it have been offered this unique opportunity. Eye Level instructors who are specially trained for individualized coaching diagnosed the students' mathematics and English ability and provided coaching services at each student's eye level. This is based on the organization's core philosophy of educating each child at his or her learning rate and level.

Through this tailored learning support, students have improved their mathematical and English skills. The majority of students who joined this program mentioned that their interest in learning math and English improved. One instructor reported that students looked forward to coming to the Eye Level learning center and always arrived early. Also, the instructor expressed surprise at the students' learning speed. Eye Level has promised to continue to support CSR activities for students, especially in regions with Eye Level learning centers.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in Mathematics and English programs for students between the ages of 4 and 15. With academic achievement as the top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has untapped potential for greatness - and Eye Level provides the door to success.

Depending on each student's level, they will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, additional practice problems, online games, and other supplementary materials.

Visit myeyelevel.com to get access to Eye Level Free learning materials and gauge your math and English capabilities through the Level Quiz.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eye Level