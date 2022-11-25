BRP BOOSTS ITS KART PORTFOLIO WITH NEW ENTRY-LEVEL ROTAX E-POWERTRAIN

A New World Unfolds with the First 48V Powerpack

GUNSKIRCHEN, Austria, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to announce the launch of a new e-powertrain, the Rotax E10, bolstering its electric offering for karting. The new product was presented today at the Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) Grand Finals in Portimao, Portugal, where the international RMC karting community was gathered. With the all-new E10 48V high performance racing electric powerpack, BRP-Rotax opens a new world by offering consumers all the advantages of electrification with the same performance, ease of use and low cost of ownership that have become hallmarks of the Rotax brand.

The Rotax E10 is designed for both professional and recreational karting. On the professional racing side, this new e-powertrain is for racers between 6 and 12 years old and can be carried up until Junior class. It complements the existing E20 unit already used by racers aged 12 and up. On the recreational side, the new E10 also provides the perfect power for recreational karting racers of all ages.

"BRP has set out to electrify its existing product lines by the end of 2026, and today marks another milestone with the introduction of the all-new Rotax E10 engine for karting enthusiasts," said Thomas Uhr, Chief Technology Officer at BRP. "There is no doubt that the e-mobility trend is also sweeping through the racing community, and BRP-Rotax is determined to create cutting-edge propulsion systems to provide game-changing experiences to its customers."

Peter Oelsinger, General Manager, BRP-Rotax, and Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Communications, Rotax Propulsion Systems, added: "We are paving the way for carbon-neutral kart racing with the expansion of our e-powertrain offering for different racing classes. The all-electric zero-emission E10 brings a whole new racing experience, with low noise and no smell. With this introduction, BRP-Rotax combines the success factors of its existing product range with the features demanded by today's consumers, thus shaping a new market."

The E10 offers unique advantages to customers by simplifying karting to its core: the e-technology enables a plug and play concept and requires minimal maintenance efforts, hence providing an easy, accessible racing experience. "Combine a chassis with one E10 powerpack – that is all you need for a complete racing season. This racing equipment can even grow with your child or be used by more than one racer, simply by adding the second battery to double the performance," Mr. Oelsinger continued. "It's the perfect concept for more than one kid in the family or to share with friends. And young karting champs love having that boost button."

The E10 is the next step in BRP-Rotax's e-karting strategy, which focuses on the pursuit of premium quality, constant performance improvement, exciting racing and development of clean technology to be made available for a wide range of racers in the future. The elimination of barriers to enter the grassroots of motorsports is key to further grow racing as a whole.

The new Rotax E10 will first be available for racing and testing starting in spring 2023. More information to follow shortly. Please follow us on our social media channels, subscribe to our newsletter or visit our new website: www.rotax-kart.com.

About BRP-Rotax:

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian subsidiary of BRP Inc., is a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems for the leisure and powersports sector. Founded back in 1920, BRP-Rotax has been committed to future-proof mobility and technological progress for more than 100 years. The innovative Rotax four- and two-stroke high-performance engines are used for BRP products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles as well as for karts and recreational aircraft. With sustainable products such as the first zero-emission Lynx HySnow snowmobile or the high-performance E20 e-kart series, BRP-Rotax is also a pioneer in the field of alternative powertrain models. The Upper Austrian company, headquartered in Gunskirchen, currently employs more than 1,700 people and produces engines for the global market.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

