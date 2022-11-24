AB VOLVO: Coca-Cola will now make local deliveries in Belgium with 30 electric Renault Trucks vehicles

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) will start using 30 electric trucks to make "last mile" deliveries to local customers in Belgium. The first five vehicles will go out today in the Antwerp area. Through a key partnership with Renault Trucks, the beverage manufacturer is electrifying one-fifth of its truck fleet and creating the largest fleet of electric trucks in Belgium.1 The company will also reduce its CO2 emissions by 75% compared to diesel trucks. "Our industry is facing difficulties that require rapid adaptation, but we are also firmly committed to maintaining a long-term approach. Investing in electric trucks will allow Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to cut CO2 emissions by 30% across the entire value chain by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2040," says An Vermeulen, VP & Country Director of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for Belgium and Luxembourg.

The first five Renault Trucks E-tech D and D Wide will go out in the Antwerp area today, and other trucks will arrive in the coming months at the manufacturing and distribution sites in Ghent and Chaudfontaine in Belgium. "Most of our deliveries are very local, to supermarkets and businesses near our sites, with routes averaging 150 km per day," explains An Vermeulen. "The transition to electric vehicles makes perfect sense, thanks to a total investment of around 7 million euros. This is one example of our efforts to take a long-term and sustainable approach at the local level in Belgium."

Optimized local routes

Coca-Cola chose a configuration allowing Renault Truck's electric vehicles to cover 200 km daily, which is more than enough for 40% of CCEP's current local delivery routes. Each truck has an on-site charging station to fully recharge the battery overnight. These charging stations are powered by 100% green energy generated at the site.

Coca-Cola chose a configuration allowing Renault Truck's electric vehicles to cover 200 km daily, which is more than enough for 40% of CCEP's current local delivery routes. Each truck has an on-site charging station to fully recharge the battery overnight. These charging stations are powered by 100% green energy generated at the site.

Coca-Cola worked closely with Renault Trucks to select the right trucks and create the best loading conditions for this local use: "We carefully analysed Coca-Cola's logistics data, produced realistic route simulations, and carried out tests under real conditions that looked at energy consumption as well as driver comfort and safety," says Siegfried Van Brabandt, Managing Director of Renault Trucks Belux. "The trucks are also equipped with 360° camera systems to eliminate blind spots, a loudspeaker to warn pedestrians and cyclists, and a clear door for optimal visibility on the passenger side." The 30 electric trucks being rolled out this year are just a first step for CCEP. "We will keep taking steps to decarbonise our fleet until 2030 while continuing to study market developments to determine the future of our fleets by considering parameters such as covering longer distances, vehicle autonomy, and heavier loads," explains An Vermeulen.

Continuous innovation

CCEP also wants to keep looking to the future in collaboration with Renault Trucks. "To help our customers decarbonize their fleets, we developed a customized solution that covers both vehicles and services. We also offer support to ensure proper use of the electric trucks. And we are continuing to expand our range of electric vehicles: next year we will produce an electric 44t truck that goes much farther on a single charge," says Siegfried Van Brabandt. "Additionally, as part of the Volvo Group, we are investing in the expansion of public charging infrastructure in Europe through strategic partnerships. This is going to be a really exciting decade for our industry, and we are pleased to be making significant progress in this area with partners like Coca-Cola."

Investments in CO2 reduction for a sustainable future

The transition to electric transport modes is an important local step in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' efforts to reach carbon neutrality. "We are continuing to invest in our long-term goal to reduce our CO2 emissions. We are taking action on several fronts: reducing our packaging whenever possible since this represents around 40% of our environmental footprint; last year, we started using 100% recycled plastic for all our bottles in Belgium,2 which reduced our emissions by 70%; and our Chaudfontaine site obtained carbon neutrality certification. These initiatives are a testament to our desire to keep growing sustainably alongside our partners and customers. This is our contribution to achieving the goals of our sustainability action plan," says An Vermeulen.

1 To date, 28 Electric trucks have been registered in Belgium. Source: European Alternative Fuels Observatory, Nov 2022.

2 100% recycled plastic except for the cap and label, and the Aquarius 1.5 l, Tropico 1.5 l and Minute Maid 33 cl bottles.

24 November, 2022

About Coca-Cola in Belgium and Luxembourg

Coca-Cola comprises two companies in Belgium and Luxembourg. Coca-Cola Services is part of The Coca-Cola Company. The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiaries own the brands. They are responsible for consumer marketing and the drink concentrates sold to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Belgium and Luxembourg, subsidiaries of Coca-Cola Europacfic Partners plc (CCEP). CCEP in Belgium and Luxembourg produces, distributes, and/or sells Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Aquarius, Minute Maid, Nordic Mist, Chaudfontaine, Finley, Fuze Tea, Appletiser, POMS, Hawai, CHAQWA, Costa Coffee, Tropico, Rosport*, Rosport Pom's*, Monster*, Capri-Sun*, Nalu* and Reign*. Coca-Cola is constantly seeking to optimise its portfolio, from reducing sugar content in its beverages to introducing new innovative products. Coca-Cola Services and CCEP are also working to reduce their environmental impact by returning water to nature and promoting recycling.

For more information, visit www.coca-cola.be.

(*) brands not owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

About Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks, the French truck manufacturer, has been providing professionals with transport solutions since 1894, from light commercial vehicles to heavy duty tractors. Committed to energy transition, Renault Trucks offers fuel efficient vehicles and a complete range of 100% electric trucks, with their operating life extended through a circular economy approach. Renault Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and industrial and marine engines. The group also provides complete financing and service solutions.

Key figures:

9,450 employees worldwide

4 production sites in France

1,400 sales and service points worldwide.

54,000 vehicles sold in 2021

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

RENAULT TRUCKS

Séveryne Molard

Tel. +33 (0)4 81 93 09 52

severyne.molard@renault-trucks.com

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS

Belgium – Luxembourg

Maud Collée

Tel. 0499 77 28 28

beluxpressinfo@coca-cola.com

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE AB Volvo