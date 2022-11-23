GNS Announces Abstract and Oral Poster Presentation at CTAD & ASH, 2022 Annual Conferences

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS, the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation and "Digital Twins" to discover new drugs, today announced two abstracts and two oral poster presentations highlighting insight from the Gemini Digital Twin models in Alzheimer's Disease and Multiple Myeloma will be included at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) in San Francisco and the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in New Orleans.

Oral Poster Presentations:

CTAD - Abstract Title : Causal in silico Patient Models can inform Alzheimer's Disease Patient Identification and Endpoint Selection for Early-Stage Clinical Trials

Authors: So-Youn Shin, Shokeen Deepanshi, Apoorva Bharthur, Todd Oakland, and Jeanne Latourelle

Location: Poster #158, Theme: Cognitive Assessment and Clinical Trials

Date: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

ASH - Abstract Title : Causal AI in silico Patient Model Identifies Minichromosome Maintenance (MCM) Family Genes as Novel Predictors for Overall Survival in Multiple Myeloma

Authors: Daniel Vagie, Derek Walkama, Laurel Mayhew, Todd Oakland, and Bruce Church

Location: Session 803, Emerging Tools, Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

In accordance with CTAD and ASH policies, abstracts and posters submitted are embargoed from the time of submission. Full text of both abstracts and posters will be made available on GNS website following their respective presentations at the conferences.

About GNS

GNS is the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation technology to discover novel therapeutics and simulate clinical trials. GNS' patented AI uncovers new insights from multi-omics patient data leading to the discovery and prioritization of novel biological targets, and more efficient clinical trials with patients who are likely to respond to therapies. The Gemini Digital Twin models across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology enable the simulation of disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level to simulate clinical trials in diverse patient cohorts. GNS' partners include seven out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading research centers, medical societies, and patient advocacy groups globally. Our advisory board consists of a renowned group of scientific and medical experts.

For more information, please visit www.gnshealthcare.com

