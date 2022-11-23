betPARX LAUNCHES SPARX ON THE betPARX SPORTS BETTING APP

SPARX, Powered by Epoxy.ai Technology, Allows betPARX to Offer Customer-Tailored Content to its Users

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- betPARX, one of the leading mobile Casino and Sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, launched today the new SPARX tab on the betPARX sportsbook app. Developed in conjunction with the sports innovation technology company Epoxy.ai, the SPARX tab will deliver a complete personalized betting experience to users of the all new betPARX app.

betPARX (PRNewswire)

betPARX app users will enjoy the new SPARX feature that allows them to access a personalized area based on analytic models of the individual users' preferences. Designed for fast, easy and informative sports betting, the new personalized area is displayed in rich infographics that marry the bet offer with relevant statistical information and supporting graphic elements that help entertain, inform and educate the user while placing a bet.

Stated Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President, iGaming and Sports for betPARX: "Users are expecting technology products that understand their behaviors and personalize the experience precisely for them. The new SPARX feature on the betPARX app will deliver that experience. Think of Spotify, Instagram, and Netflix. This is the norm that does not exist in the sports betting space, and we are ecstatic to deliver this first-of-its-kind betting-specific experience to our users."

In addition to the SPARX personalized offers, betPARX will also employ Epoxy.ai's On4Me™ entitlements service, which uses artificial intelligence to determine available sports for specific users to watch live. This feature helps the more than 65% of bettors who want to ensure they can watch a game live before they bet on it.

"We are thrilled that PARX selected Epoxy.ai to develop the SPARX feature," said Jason Angelides, COO of Epoxy.ai. "PARX is looking to be an innovative leader in the gaming space, and we believe SPARX will help betPARX customers become more engaged by making sports betting on the betPARX app easier to understand and use."

Later this fall, in addition to adding pro hockey, soccer, pro and college basketball to the SPARX experience, betPARX will also be adding the ability for users who are watching a game live to enable TV detection. Similar to Shazam™, this technology identifies the specific game or games the user is watching -- and then delivers personalized offers and content related to the game being watched on TV.

About betPARX

betPARX® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino®. betPARX® operates best-in-class iGaming and online/mobile first sports betting products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. For more information on betPARX® visit www.betparx.com .

About Epoxy.ai

Founded in 2021, Epoxy.ai is a sports technology innovation company. Rooted from OneTwoSee – the team that helped create the second screen and sports fan engagement industries with its interactive sports platform – Epoxy.ai is taking fan engagement to the next level. Epoxy.ai's platform enables the development of new forms of Acquisition, Engagement and Retention across the global sports media and gaming ecosystem. Its mission is to provide B2B solutions that simplify the user experience to increase fan and consumer engagement, providing unique opportunities for differentiation and are adaptable to meet the specific needs of its customers' businesses.

