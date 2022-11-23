Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will participate in the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.



To listen to the presentation via live webcast (3.30 p.m. ET) please click this link.



A replay of the presentation can be accessed using this link and will also be accessible on the Ardagh Metal Packaging Investors page, here.



About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to a wide variety of leading beverage producers. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employing more than 5,000 people and recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2021.

