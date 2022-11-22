Transformer Table: 130M Video Views On Instagram - Incredible Table & Black Friday Special!

One simple video showcasing Transformer Table's innovative extendable dining table & bench set is taking the world by storm after amassing a whooping 300M views combined across social media platforms, and now prices are better than ever to get your own for Black Friday!

Here is the link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiF2H2EoqVy/

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table, a modular furniture company based in Canada, makes home furnishings that are more than meets the eye. In September, Instagram creator Rasha Abdel Reda (@mynameisrasha) posted a seemingly simple video showcasing her expandable dining table & bench, and the internet couldn't get enough. Today, this social media sensation alone was viewed by over 130M people and shared across the world by various other accounts, combining to a roaring 300M views across platforms. To put that into perspective, a Super Bowl commercial typically gets 106M views and it costs $6.5M for just 30 seconds. On the other hand, the Transformer Table video was shot on an iPhone in Rasha's dining room, costing virtually nothing to create, and is worth an impressive $16M in media value!

Transformer Table (CNW Group/Transformer Table) (PRNewswire)

The infamous clip has had a positive ripple effect on Transformer Table since its hike on the charts. Not only have their sales tripled, but they also took the opportunity to expand to over 35 new markets around the world with no less than free shipping. With more than 150k new followers in their Instagram community since the overnight success, the aftermath of this viral phenomenon is definitely a case study for the books!

How did such a straightforward video go so viral? The answer is in the actual furniture piece that was revealed. This company makes furniture like none other – their signature product, the Transformer Table, is a solid wood extendable table that starts off as small as just 18" and can effortlessly grow all the way up to 10 ft long in seconds. It isn't for nothing that they are one of the fastest-growing furniture companies in the world right now, and this is just another piece of the puzzle to their success story – a story that has been unraveling since 2016.

It's easy to see why everyone is talking about this innovative furniture – no matter how much space you have at your disposal, or lack thereof, Transformer Table strives to offer unique multifunctional pieces that can thrive in any space. #EatTogether like space is no issue!

Transformer Table's Black Friday deals are here! For a limited time, take advantage of the best sale of the year and get a free Transformer Bench with the purchase of the one and only solid wood extendable dining table. While quantities last, also get 25% off the matching Coffee Table which doubles as a panel storage solution. Last but not least, to mark the occasion, a brand new product is making its grand debut to complete this legendary line of transforming furniture.

Visit the Transformer Table website to discover their extraordinary modular furniture – they even offer free shipping across North America and to 35+ other countries worldwide.

