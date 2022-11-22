SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. - NESR

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NESR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NESR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2022, NESR issued a press release advising investors that the Company had "received a delisting determination letter (the 'Determination Letter') on November 1, 2022" from Nasdaq, which "notified the Company that since it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the '2021 20-F') by October 31, 2022, the deadline by which the Company was to file the 2021 20-F in order to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company's ordinary shares and warrants are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market."

On this news, NESR's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 7.7%, to close at $6.71 per share on November 7, 2022.

