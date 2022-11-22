PersonalizationMall.com Further Expands Its Vast Selection of Personalized Keepsake Items and Services With Exclusive New Offerings in Time for the Holiday Season

Unique additions include Design Your Own capabilities, special products from The Elf on the Shelf®, and more as the brand continues to lead the market in unparalleled selection and fulfilment capabilities

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PersonalizationMall.com®, a premier provider of distinctive personalized keepsake items, has introduced exciting new capabilities and products ahead of the holidays. The brand's new Design Your Own offering and products and apparel from The Elf on the Shelf®, add to its already massive selection of more than 40,000 creations. This expansion, along with the brand's broad range of personalization technologies, exclusive designs, and industry-leading turnaround time, furthers its leadership position in personalized gifts.

PersonalizationMall.com + The Elf on the Shelf® (PRNewswire)

"Our in-house creative team works tirelessly throughout the year to bring inspiring offerings to our customers, with thousands of new designs introduced each year," says Andrew Deren, President of PersonalizationMall.com. "As we head into the holidays, our exclusive collections will help shoppers express themselves and connect with the important people in their lives in a personal way. And, with our industry-leading 1-2-day shipping, we're making it easy, engaging, and enjoyable for even last-minute shoppers to give thoughtfully personalized gifts."

PersonalizationMall.com has a range of merchandise to fit every budget, from under $10 to more than $200, and the ability for customers to purchase personalized holiday gifts through December 23. Below are new offerings to make the holidays merry and bright:

Dream It. Create It. Gift It.

The Design Your Own capability provides customers with a fun and engaging way to use their own creativity to design custom gifts. With more than 100 items to choose from, across categories including home décor, outdoor, kitchenware, stationery, and more, shoppers can customize products with their own graphics, fonts, colors, photos, and logos to create a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

Scout Out More Holiday Magic

Just in time for their return from the North Pole, a special line of The Elf on the Shelf® products for Santa's Scout Elf and their adoptive families have been introduced. With exclusive designs on mugs, blankets, cups, socks, and pillowcases – in addition to personalized apparel for the little elf itself – shoppers can bring more holiday whimsy into their home this joyous season.

Stockings and Ornaments Galore

PersonalizationMall.com produces nearly 2 million ornaments and more than half a million stockings during the holiday season. As the brand's most popular items during this time of year, nearly 600 unique ornament designs and more than 100 new stocking designs have been added to its collections, making it easier for customers to express themselves and celebrate with loved ones.

Gnome for the Holidays

Recognizing the potential of gnome décor and gifts early on, the brand created over 30 new products and designs featuring this whimsical gnome. From on-trend serve ware, to customized indoor and outdoor decorations, and more, this imaginative assortment makes it easy for customers to find the perfect expression for any gnome lover and incorporate it into their holiday aesthetic.

Gifting Grandeur

To further enhance the gift-receiving experience, Premium Gift Boxes have been rolled out and are sure to impress. This add-on feature gives customers the opportunity to have their gift wrapped in crisp, white tissue and nestled in an elegant, glossy black box with a magnetic closure to make their package even more remarkable. This new gift-wrapping selection comes in addition to the brand's Classic Gift Box and Do-It-Yourself Flat Classic Gift Kit options.

Giving is the Gift™: Celebrations Passport® Helps Gift Givers Save

The Celebrations Passport® loyalty program helps shoppers save on their thoughtful purchases for the holidays and beyond. In addition to enjoying free standard shipping and no service charge, members earn points with each dollar spent on gifts, unlocking perks and benefits that grow as they shop across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, Cheryl's Cookies®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, Wolferman's Bakery®, and Simply Chocolate®. By joining and downloading the Celebrations Passport app, customers can easily manage membership details, shop, and engage with helpful resources.

About PersonalizationMall.com

PersonalizationMall.com is a premier provider of distinctive, personalized keepsake items featuring a broad assortment of customizable products and one-of-a-kind designs that allow customers to express themselves in unique ways. The brand's industry-leading personalization capabilities include laser engraving, embroidery, sublimation, UV printing, sandblasting, digital printing, and more. PersonalizationMall.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

