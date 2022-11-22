Microwave Transmission Shipments Hold Strong Through 3Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Radio Transceiver Shipments Grew 7 Percent

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, demand for Microwave Transmission equipment continued to increase year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022. Radio transceiver shipments grew 7 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2022 and are on pace to grow at this rate for the full year.

"5G network builds are expected to further increase the demand for Microwave Transmission equipment," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Having adequate supply of components to deliver to customers is still an issue for this market. That is to say, demand still remains higher than supply, a factor that will limit the Microwave Transmission market's near term growth," added Yu.

Highlights from the 3Q 2022 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Mobile network operators drove all of the increase in Microwave Transmission equipment in the first nine months of 2022. The revenue associated with microwave equipment being used for mobile backhaul grew 8 percent year-over-year in the period.

As a result of component shortages, Russia - Ukraine war, and a weaker euro currency, the European market for microwave equipment continued to decline at a high double-digit rate in 3Q 2022.

E-band radio shipments are expected to return to a higher growth rate in the coming quarters with the recent 5G spectrum awards in India . Indian operators have awarded a number of vendors with E-band equipment contracts.

Huawei continued to lead the market in revenue share, followed by Ericsson, Nokia, and Ceragon.

