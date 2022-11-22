MAG OF LIFE LAUNCHES EIGHT MANSIONS AT THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, DUBAI, CREEKSIDE, EACH VALUED AT USD 47.8 MILLION

The USD 1.3 billion development is the first in the region to pursue a WELL Health-Safety Rating certification.

The available mansions are conceptualised under two of three architectural themes, earth and water.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG of Life has announced the launch of eight out of total 12 mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort, each valued at USD 47.8 million. The luxury wellness development, which is valued at USD 1.3 billion, provides residents with a unique, healthier environment towards uplifting the notion of inspired living with a 180-degree view of the Dubai skyline. Its construction cost of the built-up area per square foot is USD 586.

The Water Mansion (PRNewsfoto/MAG) (PRNewswire)

Each of the launched mansions comprises four levels (basement + G + 2) constituting eight bedrooms, a majlis, a spa, a cinema room, and a premium gym with modern equipment. Mansions come in a choice of two architectural themes: earth (46,648.2 square feet) and water (45,927.24 square feet).

The earth mansion's minimalist architecture represents a space in constant dialogue with its surroundings, hidden from the street yet open toward the astonishing water view. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass allows for expansive views, seamlessly merging the patio and living rooms to transform into one wide reception area when open.

Considering natural factors, the water mansion's design has been carefully crafted according to the site's climatological characteristics. Noting the sun's seasonal changes, the architecture has been adjusted to allow the most natural light in without overheating the indoor spaces.

The Keturah Resort offer homeowners a wide range of facilities, including a Ritz-Carlton hotel; with beach access, a private members-only club; a women's club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness Centre; Michelin-star restaurants; and a retail promenade. The luxurious development will be the first in the MENA region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings as part of MAG of Life's registered 'WELL Community.' Additionally, residents will have access to a luxury wellness hotel, eight sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, including weekend farmers' markets, 24/7 secure private parking with valet, a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

All residences will incorporate KETURAH's Wealth of Wellbeing life concept. The KETURAH Resort by MAG of Life is located on the Dubai Creek and provides convenient access to Dubai Downtown, DIFC, and Dubai International Airport.

