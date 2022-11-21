WuXi Biologics Launches an Integrated Biologics CRDMO Center in Fengxian, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), launched its Integrated Biologics CRDMO Center located in the district of Fengxian in Shanghai. The opening will add development and manufacturing capacity at the Center, with end-to-end services for diversified biologics to accelerate global clients' project timelines – from process development, analytical development, drug product development and quality control to pilot-scale manufacturing, clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing. This also marks WuXi Biologics' ninth operational site in China.

Construction on the 1.6 million-square-foot Integrated Biologics CRDMO Center began in November 2018 . Initial phase, which became operational in 2020, provides an entire range of biologics research services from target evaluation, reagent generation, antibody generation, lead optimization, complex biologics discovery, Pre-Clinical Candidates (PCC) identification to Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate selection. It also offers proprietary technology platforms WuXiBody® and SDarBody™ for bispecific and multispecific antibodies discovery respectively.

This opening includes drug substance facility (MFG17) and two drug product facilities (DP14 and DP15) which are designed for maximum flexibility to meet global clients' demand for clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing of their innovative biologics at various scales and volumes. These facilities will further enhance the company's clinical manufacturing network and ensure robust node of global capacity after their GMP release in 2023.

More than 1,000 employees are now working at the Integrated Biologics CRDMO Center, 70% of whom have Master's degrees or above. Once the center is completed and fully operational, it will be able to deliver any biologics project with unprecedented speed by leveraging WuXi Biologics' entire spectrum of services and expertise – from early-discovery to commercial manufacturing – all within the Center.

Dr. Chris Chen , CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The global biologics market is expected to grow strongly, driven by the mounting demand for treating medical needs. The Integrated Biologics CRDMO Center in Shanghai is well-positioned to support the growth of new biologics programs at different stages. Powered by the expanding capabilities and capacity, we look forward to supporting more partners on their paths to commercialization of these products for the benefit of patients."

As another showcase of best practices for WuXi Biologics' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the Center applies green designs such as heat recovery and water recycling systems to minimize environmental impact. A rooftop solar power program has been initiated and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by hundreds of tons every year.

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China , the United States , Ireland , Germany and Singapore , WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022 , WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

