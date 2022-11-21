The San Diego Union-Tribune Names The Ken Blanchard Companies® a Winner of The San Diego Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

This is the seventh year in a row that Blanchard has won the award. Winners are selected based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"It's an honor to receive this award. We are thoughtful and deliberate about building a culture where our people can feel part of a community, do their best work, and be recognized for it. We'll continue to look for ways to improve not just the employee experience, but the human experience, because we have the desire to create a positive impact not only on their work, but on their lives outside the work environment as well," said Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief Human Resources Office of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"We are thrilled to win the 2022 Top Workplace award for the seventh year in a row. We take pride in our culture of inclusion and innovation and strive to make the employee experience rewarding and fulfilling for everyone. To know that our employees responded positively to this survey during these challenging times inspires me. I am grateful," said Scott Blanchard, President of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

