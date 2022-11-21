H&M USA PRESENTS THE ANNUAL "BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN HOLIDAY MARKET," TRAVELING COAST-TO-COAST FOR ITS SECOND YEAR

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman are traveling from coast to coast to present the second year of the "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" with events in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. Kicking off on Black Friday, November 25th, the market features BFABW vendors from around the US. H&M's partnership and support will further assist the nonprofit's mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.

The "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" in H&M Times Square will run for five days then travel across the country to Los Angeles, setting up in H&M's Glendale and Century City locations. H&M will also host smaller market events in its Chicago and Miami stores. A total of 25 Black Women owned businesses will be featured this year, with new businesses rotating each day.

Customers visiting H&M can meet the vendors and shop for their favorite holiday gifts. A variety of products will be offered, ranging from skincare, children's toys, to home accessories and more. Many of the businesses support additional causes, standing true to Buy From A Black Woman's motto, "When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community."

"The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market allows us to put Black Women Business Owners in front of shoppers. When we did this last year, the community really showed out to support us and they loved it, which more than validates the need for these initiatives," says Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman. "Creating experiences like this for Black Women Business Owners is so important because it empowers us to keep reaching for more despite the obstacle's Black Women face. We are proud to continue this partnership with H&M and show the world what it really means when we say, "when you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community."

Since the start of the partnership in 2021, H&M has hosted 32 events across 12 cities, generating more exposure and sales for over 80 BFABW vendors than ever before. H&M USA is committed to using its platform to support economic participation and growth, because when Black Women and their businesses flourish, communities thrive.

"It's so rewarding to see the continued success of our relationship with Buy From a Black Woman and founder Nikki Porcher in year two," said Donna Dozier Gordon, H&M's Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Region Americas. "By expanding the Holiday Market beyond New York City, we are able expose to more customers to Buy From A Black Woman and drive continued growth for the business owners. We're looking forward to this year's market and to continuing to build our partnership with Buy From a Black Woman in support of its mission of elevating Black women entrepreneurs."

The Holiday Market kicks off in Times Square on Black Friday and will run from 10 – 5pm in stores until December 18th

H&M Times Square, NYC - November 25 - 27

H&M Times Square, NYC – December 3

H&M Times Square, NYC – December 10

H&M Michigan Avenue, Chicago – November 26

H&M Lincoln Road, Miami – December 17

H&M Glendale, Los Angeles – December 17

H&M Century City, Los Angeles – December 18

