GOLD MINING UNITED: Formosa Coffee Sets Sights on US Market With Unique Premium Taiwan-Grown Beans

Formosa Coffee , a growing player in the coffee scene in Taiwan, is targeting the US market with its own blend of locally sourced coffee beans that delivers an authentic and rich taste for coffee lovers.

Making a Mark

Taiwan is known as a major exporter of tea, but the coffee industry is catching up in recent years, with Formosa Coffee as a leading pioneer. Made possible by the lush highland coffee cultivation led by local farmers, the company is primed to offer coffee that has characteristics US consumers will find fresh and new.

These distinctive characteristics are partly due to the extensive tea planting in Taiwan, which infuses newly grown coffee beans with additional floral scents. As such, when compared to other options available in the global market, Formosa Coffee's offerings are lighter and more refreshing.

"With Taiwan's reputation as a great source of tea, Formosa Coffee is hoping to do the same for coffee. Combining high-quality ingredients and proven methods of producing great coffee, it is the perfect time to introduce the world to premium coffee that is only made possible with the lay of the land and our local farmers," shared Darren Zhang, CEO of Formosa Coffee.

Local Ingredients, Global Quality

A key offering is Champion Alishan Coffee, which is grown in plantations surrounded by high mountains amid a cool climate with fresh air and temperatures of about 10.6°C throughout the year. Due to the special conditions in the area, only a small quantity is able to be hand-harvested for each batch to maintain the quality levels.

This particular variety of coffee beans is further enhanced by washed processing, whereby friction between beans and running water is used to wash the coffee beans until they are smooth and clean. It gives a unique non-bitter and non-astringent taste, and its rich and mellow flavor includes notes such as honey-flavored black tea, jasmine, sweet white sugar cane, and almond.

Another headliner is DaWu Mountain Coffee from Pingtung. Sourced from the North DaWu Mountains, these coffee beans are only grown organically at high altitudes. To maintain the essence of the coffee, a small number of coffee beans is put through a roasting machine to produce a thick body taste that is sweet and contains a slightly fruity, floral aroma. That is further balanced with the nutty base aroma that is fragrant, smooth, and mellow, with a fascinating aftertaste.

Made for Everyone

Aside from the two main coffees, consumers will also be able to enjoy the exclusive Qingren Black Bean Coffee and Qingren Black Bean Milk, which provide a host of health benefits for those looking for coffee alternatives with an equally refreshing taste.

Having achieved the required global recognition of HACCP, ISO 22000, and Organic Certifications, Formosa Coffee is in an excellent position to offer a one-stop service from production to manufacturing, as well as packaging for the final product for new markets.

To find out more about Formosa Coffee and its products, please visit the official website or https://www.taiwantrade.com/suppliers/detail.html?companyid=394330 .

About Formosa Coffee

Having counted on coffee to perk him up during his days in the tech world, founder Zhang Kaiqiang needed something fresh to spice up his palate. Having tasted hand-roasted coffee made by friends, the rich blend of refreshing and unique taste inspired Zhang to strike out on his own. With quality, taste, and character as its core pillars, Zhang made the decision to start Formosa Coffee to share the unique Taiwan-made goodness with the world.

