Emerging Life Sciences Market Shapes the Region

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a panel focused on current advanced manufacturing and life science developments hosted by BISNOW, DPR Construction's Raj Vora offered his thoughts on Richmond's rich business climate. Vora shared his insights on how Richmond compared to the larger biotechnology hubs along Maryland's I-270 Corridor and North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham region.

"The educated workforce and quality of life in the region, amplified by Richmond's proximity to research facilities, has attracted newcomers and life sciences startups," said Vora. "Institutions like VCU have spawned a subset of the global supply chain for specific critical, widely used drugs like insulin (Civica) or active pharmaceuticals used in vaccine manufacturing (Phlow) that will only continue to grow in the area. When coupled with the strength of the utility infrastructure, low property costs, and rich local culture Richmond becomes an attractive location."

Vora said the overwhelming interest in lab and manufacturing space is strong; however, since much of the recent activity has been developer-driven, rising interest rates and the need to shift risk to the owner/user community may affect the demand.

"Interest in Richmond by the life science community has been a long journey and one that will continue to develop," Vora said. "A Commonwealth-wide effort began in 1992 and has led to strong clusters throughout the state including the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, Roanoke/Blacksburg and Charlottesville areas. The key takeaway should be cautious optimism with a positive outlook on the life sciences industry's ability to take hold in Richmond."

Joining Vora in the conversation was Chandra Briggman of Activation Capital and John Newby of Virginia Bio.

