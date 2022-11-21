Aquiline Announces Key Additions to Investing, Operational and Debt Capital Markets Teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline Capital Partners LLC ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $9.2 billion in assets under management, announced several new hires, including the addition of software industry veteran Bruce Crabtree.

Mr. Crabtree joined Aquiline from Primus Capital Partners, where he focused on the technology sector. Mr. Crabtree's experience builds upon a strong foundation of software investing at Aquiline, which directly and through its platforms has invested extensively in software businesses across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. His hiring will deepen Aquiline's focus on growth investments in mission-critical software powering essential middle- and back-office functions such as integrated payments.

In addition to Mr. Crabtree, Aquiline has made four key hires to bolster its investing, operational and debt capital markets capabilities:

Brevan D'Angelo joins as an Operating Professional to focus on enhancing and standardizing operational practices across Aquiline's portfolio companies and drive further value for the firm's investors. Mr. D'Angelo previously served as a technology and software operator at SoFi and healthcare integration software platform Lyniate. Prior to these positions, he worked as an investment professional at private equity firm Onex.

Henry Oelsner joins as an Investment Professional. Prior to joining Aquiline, he served on the investment teams at NaviMed Capital and Primus Capital, where he focused on investing in businesses across software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services.

Jeff Steinberg will also be working as an advisor to the firm alongside Messrs. D'Angelo and Oelsner as Aquiline expands its technology growth operating capabilities. Mr. Steinberg is a software and technology industry veteran, currently serving on the boards of Aquiline portfolio companies Ontellus and Quicken, and having served as CEO of growth-focused companies Redwood Analytics and MMIT. Mr. Steinberg has led several strategic transactions, including successful exits to private equity firms.

Aquiline has also hired Mark Hamilton to lead the firm's debt capital markets activities. Mr. Hamilton, who brings almost 15 years of capital markets experience, previously served as a Managing Director in the leveraged finance group at RBC Capital Markets. He also worked as an investment professional at Venor Capital Management and in the private equity group at Ares Management.

"Aquiline's breadth of experience across financial services and technology enables us to support our portfolio companies and create value for our investors," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline. "The addition of these seasoned professionals will deepen our existing strong bench of talent across the critical functions of investing, operations, and debt capital markets and enhance our ability to serve clients. We welcome them to our team and look forward to their future contributions to our firm."

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The firm has $9.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

Media Inquiries:

Josh Clarkson / Maria Jose Gonzalez / John Perilli

jclarkson@prosek.com / mjgonzalez@prosek.com / jperilli@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aquiline Capital Partners LLC