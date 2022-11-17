Quility Raises $164k for Make-A-Wish Foundation During Annual Virtual Auction

The hour-long virtual auction raised funds to grant more than 20 wishes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, held its third annual virtual fundraising event, "Storybook of Wishes," benefiting Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina on November 16, 2022. In just one hour, the virtual auction raised $164,600 for Make-A-Wish, granting more than 20 wishes to kids.

"At Quility, our purpose is everyday impact for everyone we serve," said Whit Zeh, Senior Director of Corporate Well-Being and Community Outreach. "Events like this bring our mission to life. It is the most authentic expression of who we are and why we exist. We are grateful for the connections we have made with Make-A-Wish and that we work with an organization that makes it so easy to be our authentic selves."

As part of the virtual event, Quility collaborated with the Sing Me a Story Foundation to sponsor the story of Olivia and to weave a short story she and her sister created into a song. Sing Me a Story gives children in need the opportunity to write and illustrate stories of their own, which are then turned into illustrated songs by professional songwriters.

"Though Olivia has spent most of her life in a hospital, she and her family are full of joy and hope. It's a privilege to get to share her and her family's story and to give her and her sisters this opportunity," said Tom Chester, Director of Production and Programs at Sing Me a Story. "Olivia and her sister's story alone is worth hearing, but the song inspired by their story does something that words can't do. It's only through the power of music that we get a little closer to seeing the world the way Olivia does."

Quility's network of life insurance agents engage in various fundraisers and service projects every year to support communities and organizations, and the annual virtual auction is a culmination of these efforts as the agent force and corporate office come together to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To learn more about Quility's impact, visit quility.com/ripple.

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

