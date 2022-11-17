Community Farm Alliance Partners with WellCare of Kentucky to Extend Double Dollars Program

On National Rural Health Day, this continued partnership will help bridge the gap rural communities face with food insecurities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WellCare of Kentucky announced a $10,000 grant to the Community Farm Alliance (CFA) to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Fruit and Vegetable portion of Kentucky Double Dollars through the end of December.

The announcement comes on National Rural Health Day, an observance that highlights and raises awareness of the unique healthcare challenges facing those living in rural communities across the country.

According to Feeding America, Kentucky ranks amongst the worst in America in several categories in food insecurity. The state's food insecurity rate is 12.9%. In many rural counties, the rate is over 15%, and 11 counties it's over 20%. Wolfe County in eastern Kentucky has the highest food insecurity rate at 25.9%.

"Where a person lives shouldn't determine their health outcomes and livelihood," said Corey Ewing, Plan President for WellCare. "At WellCare, we are proud to help bring a collective focus to issues facing rural communities, like addressing food insecurities, and we will continue to work with our members, providers, and state and local government partners to help improve rural health outcomes across Kentucky."

Kentucky Double Dollars allows SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) clients to double their purchases at participating farmers markets and retail stores. A client can spend up to $12 on fruits and vegetables and receive a match. If they spend more than $12, they receive $8 toward meat, eggs, and dairy at participating markets. Any household receiving SNAP benefits is eligible for up to $20 per day in KDD funds. Of households receiving SNAP benefits, 40.6% have children.

"2022 has been a year with so much upheaval around food insecurity, from tornados to flooding in eastern Kentucky, and funding changes. Securing these funds from WellCare to wrap up the programming year was a win for Kentucky farmers, families, and communities," said Martin Richards, CFA Executive Director.

The program was created in 2014 through a collaboration between CFA, WellCare and Community Farmers Market. Across Kentucky, there are now over eighty locations participating in the program, including farmers markets, retail stores, and community markets. In 2021 alone, more than 12,000 people redeemed over $300,000 in Double Dollars.

"The phenomenal growth of the program is a real reflection of the food needs in this state, as well as the commitment of companies like WellCare to bettering their communities through programs like Kentucky Double Dollars," said Richards.

