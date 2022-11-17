Capitol Counsel Adds Former Executive Director of Team McCarthy and Trailblazers Fund at CLF as Partner

Bouknight, former Director of Issue Advocacy at American Action Network, deepens ties to House Leadership

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel is adding another partner, further deepening their expertise in Republican politics and expanding their ties and government relations abilities in the U.S. House.

Capitol Counsel Partner Denise Morrisey announced today that McCarthy and Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) Alum, Nick Bouknight, will rejoin the firm as partner. Nick previously worked at Capitol Counsel in 2018 as a principal. "Nick is a respected operative with deep experience in House Republican policy and politics. He brings that insight and relationships to the team and will offer our clients valuable counsel as we navigate divided government," Morrisey said.

"Nick understands the intersection of policy, politics, and strategy. He was a key member of CLF's team whose work helped restore the people's House to a Republican majority. His skillset and relationships with Republican House Members and candidates was invaluable for leading CLF's hard dollar effort and managing American Action Network's issue advocacy. I thank him for all his work, and know he will succeed in his new venture," said Dan Conston, President of Congressional Leadership Fund and American Action Network.

Bouknight is joining the firm after spending the last four years in senior political roles helping House Republicans regain the majority. During the most recent election cycle, Nick ran the hard-dollar arm of Congressional Leadership Fund, the House Republican Leadership endorsed Super PAC. In the 2020 and 2018 election cycles, Nick was Executive Director of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's political operation. Nick also has deep policy and communications experience inside and outside of Congress. He served as Director of Issue Advocacy at the American Action Network, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting center-right policies, including issues related to taxes, health care, and energy. Nick previously worked as deputy chief of staff and communications director for Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as communications staff on the House Ways and Means Committee. Additionally, Nick worked in the California State Senate as a senior aide for the Senate Republican Leader.

"Nick embodies the firm's commitment to policy, politics and process. His unique set of skills will make him another brilliant asset for our clients as we navigate a divided congress. I am thrilled he is rejoining the firm," said Shannon Finley.

