Bahamas Pavilion Captivates Attendees at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas wrapped up its participation at this year's Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), 26-30 October, where the destination prominently featured the diverse offerings of its boating sector and encouraged the thousands of boaters in attendance to sign up for upcoming boating flings to The Bahamas.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), along with Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, attended the show and met with various manufacturers, influencers, members of the international media, investors and leading boating industry partners in attendance.

"Florida is such a significant market for The Bahamas. Our islands are a magnet for fishing excursions and day trips, boating and mega yacht charters. Our participation in events such as FLIBS presents our destination with vast possibilities and opportunities for the growth of our boating and yachting sector," Pinder said.

Throughout the 5-day show, activity at the BMOTIA's booth remained consistently high and oversubscribed. Thousands of boaters and boating enthusiasts met face-to-face with Bahamas hotel and marina operators — whose operations were also featured at The Bahamas' pavilion — and book direct business at their respective properties, for the 2022-2023 season.

Hundreds of boaters interested in participating in boating flings to The Bahamas registered and attended two boating seminars, which focused on first-time crossers navigating the Gulf Stream to The Bahamas. With over 20 participants in attendance, the BMOTIA's boating seminars were identified as the highest-attended FLIBS seminar for the second consecutive year. The seminars were conducted by representatives of the BMOTIA's Verticals team and The Bahamas' newly appointed Bahamas Boating Ambassadors.

In addition to the success of The Bahamas' pavilion, the BMOTIA also saw significant relationship building opportunities with international boating stakeholders. Among those new partners is Worth Avenue Yachts, who facilitated a live Junkanoo performance at their cocktail event at the Super Yacht Village. This partnership will showcase The Bahamas as the ideal destination for luxury yachting and allow the country to develop long-standing relationships with yacht owners and other prospective clients interested in visiting and doing business in The Bahamas.

Additionally, the BMOTIA partnered with Nautical Network and captured footage during the event to promote The Bahamas to its over eight million strong audience of international boating enthusiasts, positioning The Bahamas through their channels as an appealing unique super yacht and boating destination.

This year's boating show attracted a record number of stakeholders, and the BMOTIA is hopeful that The Bahamas' participation will result in 2023 being another banner year for boating.

For more information, please visit www.FLIBS.com and www.Bahamas.com/boating

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation