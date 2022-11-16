Georgia Urology promotes four practice physicians to team of shareholders

Largest urology practice in Georgia recognizes Drs. Daniel Belew, Michael Kemper,

Joseph Song, and Bryce Wyatt for outstanding clinical expertise and patient care

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology –the largest urology practice in Georgia– appoints four practice physicians to its team of shareholders. Drs. Daniel Belew, Michael Kemper, Joseph Song, and Bryce Wyatt are receiving the honor due to their clinical excellence and outstanding patient care.

With these doctors becoming shareholders, patients can be confident about their doctors' long-term commitment to Georgia Urology and the communities they serve. Drs. Belew, Kemper, Song, and Wyatt continue upholding Georgia Urology's reputation for excellence and high-quality healthcare.

"It is an honor for me to welcome and congratulate Georgia Urology's newest shareholders," says Dr. Hal Scherz, Georgia Urology President. "As leading physicians and members of Georgia Urology, Drs. Belew, Kemper, Song, and Wyatt know the importance of delivering outstanding healthcare to patients. This appointment is a direct reflection of the amazing, tireless work they do for their patients and the community at large. It is a pleasure to have them as shareholders at our practice."

Dr. Daniel Belew is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. He specializes in general urology, including the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, and prostate cancer. Dr. Belew has vast experience with robotic surgery. Additional areas of interest include the placement of inflatable penile prosthesis, artificial urinary sphincters, and male slings. Dr. Belew sees patients at the Roswell and Cumming offices.

Dr. Michael Kemper is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. He specializes in lifestyle urology, including incontinence, Peyronie's Disease, and enlarged prostate. Additional areas of interest include penile prosthesis and erectile dysfunction restoration surgery. Dr. Kemper sees patients at the Decatur, Conyers, and Hillandale offices.

Dr. Joseph Song is a graduate of Washington University School of Medicine. He specializes in general urology. Additional areas of interest include prostate cancer, kidney cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and kidney stone disease. Dr. Song sees patients at the Duluth and NAUA Lawrenceville offices.

Dr. Bryce Wyatt is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. He specializes in general urology, men's health, kidney stones, and urologic cancers. Additional areas of interest include treatment of enlarged prostate, voiding dysfunction, hematuria, erectile dysfunction, overactive bladder, and interstitial cystitis. He sees patients at the Roswell and Sandy Springs offices.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

