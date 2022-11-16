Cepheid Introduces Xpert GBS LB XC

Updated test with dual targets to improve coverage and sensitivity for Group B Streptococcus screening

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid today announced the availability of Xpert® GBS LB XC (extended coverage), a molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of Group B Streptococcus (GBS) using enriched Lim broth cultures of patient samples. Xpert GBS LB XC builds upon the success of Xpert GBS LB which was launched in 2012. The next-generation test is now available and will begin shipping to US customers in November.

Accurate antepartum GBS testing is critical in the prevention of neonatal GBS infections. Xpert GBS LB XC incorporates new dual targets in highly conserved regions of the GBS genome to improve coverage and performance.

While ACOG1 guidelines recommend universal antepartum screening for GBS to help decrease early onset neonatal sepsis, risk-based treatment leads to unnecessary antibiotics for GBS-negative females. Accurate antepartum GBS testing is critical in the prevention of neonatal GBS infections.

Xpert GBS LB XC is cleared to be used for screening of pregnant females, in line with ACOG guidance for GBS testing. The test can provide results for GBS in as soon as 27 minutes for positive results2.

"In developing Xpert GBS LB XC, Cepheid added a second conserved genetic target from the LysR family of transcriptional regulators. The resulting target redundancy mitigates the impact of mutational drift and is a feature of many Cepheid tests." said David Persing, M.D., Ph.D., EVP, and Chief Scientific Officer. "The newly updated test provides a rapid and accessible reference lab-quality result when it is needed most and enables better antimicrobial stewardship."

Prevention of Group B Streptococcal Early-Onset Disease in Newborns: ACOG Committee Opinion Summary, Number 797. Obstet Gynecol 2020 Feb;135(2):e51-e72. doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000003668. With early assay termination for positives only; reporting of negatives in approximately 43 minutes

