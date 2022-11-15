Rally Foundation Benefit Bash Raises US $3.36M for Childhood Cancer Research

Donors Surpass Ed Bastian's $2M Fundraising Challenge at 15th Annual Benefit Bash

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 11, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research hosted its 15th Annual Benefit Bash, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, raising more than $3.36 million in critical funding for advances in the fight against childhood cancer.

15th Annual Benefit Bash raises record funding for Atlanta-based nonprofit Rally Foundation for Children's Cancer Research (PRNewswire)

Rally's mission is very close to my heart. I'm proud that Delta is a committed partner - Ed Bastian , Delta Air Lines CEO

This brings the total funds raised by this event to $13,860,000 since 2007.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, served as the Inaugural Corporate Chair of this year's event. Upon accepting this new role, he set a challenge for all sponsors and guests of the 2022 event: to raise more than $2 million and fund additional cutting-edge dual peer-reviewed childhood cancer research projects.

"Delta has been honored to serve as the title sponsor of the Rally Foundation Annual Benefit Bash for the past 13 years. Together we are making a difference in raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research," said Bastian. "Rally's mission is very close to my heart. I'm proud that Delta is a committed partner." Bastian ran the New York Marathon in 2014 and 2018 personally raising more than $2.5 million for Rally Foundation. Delta Air Lines has been the title sponsor of this event since 2009. Additional support of Rally's mission includes Delta employee participation in the RallyFit 47 Challenge.

Dean Crowe, Co-Founder & CEO of Rally, thanked Delta Air Lines and all other sponsors, noting: "Oh what a night! Thank you to Ed for setting the bar high as our inaugural Corporate Chair and thank you to all our sponsors and guests who surpassed the goal and gave generously to help find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. It was a night filled with joy and hope."

Seven-time MLB All-Star and 2017 World Series Champion, Brian McCann, and his wife Ashley were honorary chairs of the event. Presenting Sponsors included: B.B. Abbott, Ashley & Brian McCann, Chipper Jones, DoMyOwn.com, Georgia Pacific, Ignacio Cueto Plaza and Raytheon. Diamond sponsors included: Airbus; American Express; Ressler Gertz Family Foundation in association with Atlanta Hawks Foundation; AWS; Cox Enterprises; Certares; Georgia Power; Maxwell Leadership; OTG Management; Republic Airways; Sabre; ServiceNow; Ryan & Ashley Smith; and, the Wasserman Foundation.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research:

Every day, 47 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with childhood cancer. Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to help scientists find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. Rally has awarded $25.4 million in grants since its founding in 2005.The nonprofit has also successfully advocated for more than $114 million from the U.S. Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) given directly to researchers specifically for cancers in children, adolescents and young adults since 2017. Rally Foundation has a perfect 100 rating from Charity Navigator and GuideStar's highest rating. Rally Foundation has also received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence. For every dollar raised, 93 cents supports Rally Foundation's mission To learn more about us, visit www.rallyfoundation.org and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

#RallyOn

#GOLDSTRONG

(PRNewsfoto/Rally Foundation for Childhood) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research