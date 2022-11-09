Veterans Guardian Awarded 2022 HIREVets Medallion

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Veterans Guardian as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Veterans Guardian has been recognized with a HireVets Medallion Award each year since 2019. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) American Military Veterans Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. HIREVets recognizes an organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

"We're glad we can be a trusted partner for our nation's veterans," says William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "The veterans employed at Veterans Guardian are an essential part of our company. Their care, knowledge, and support make the claims process easier for our veteran clients."

Veterans Guardian joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

From 2019-2022 Veterans Guardian has grown by 622%, with 75% of the staff consisting of veterans, veteran spouses, or active-duty spouses. Since the company's inception, Veterans Guardian has hired 125 veterans, created 170 jobs nationwide, assisted with over 22,500 claim increases and approvals, and served over 40,000 Veterans.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

