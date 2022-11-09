TOOsonix announces granted patents for its non-invasive treatments of dermatological conditions

TOOsonix A/S secures intellectual property rights in USA, Europe and China. The patents define methods for non-invasive and real-time image-guided treatment of skin using therapeutic ultrasound.

HOERSHOLM, Denmark, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOsonix A/S, a pioneer in high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology for dermatology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a U.S. patent no. 11/491,351 regarding its key technologies. The U.S. patent and already granted patents in Europe and China therefore complete the first phase of securing intellectual property rights for TOOsonix's unique technology in the major jurisdictions.

The key aspects of the patented technology are precise and non-invasive treatment of dermis and epidermis using therapeutic ultrasound guided in real-time by an optical system during treatment, which enhances both safety and efficacy for patients.

The technology has been implemented in the company's first product – TOOsonix System ONE-M, which is currently in the late phase of approvals for medical treatments. Through series of recently published clinical case-studies, it has been demonstrated that the system provides superior results in various dermatological conditions, such as actinic keratosis, basal cell carcinoma, condylomas, vascular malformations, seborrheic keratosis, Kaposi's sarcoma and many other conditions originating in the epidermis and dermis of the human skin. Clinical studies on treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma and Cutaneous Neurofibroma are on-going.

Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, Co-founders of TOOsonix state: "Having patents in our three main markets has always been an essential milestone for the company. With the grant of the first and very strong patents in all three jurisdictions we are well prepared for broad market release in the near future."

Lone Schoett Kunoee, CEO of Consolidated Holdings A/S and Chairman of TOOsonix adds: "Our strategy on protecting intellectual property rights is key to the future success of this fascinating technology. We invested in TOOsonix from the very early phase as we saw a great potential in developing the technology into a broader range of applications as well as commercializing the product to a world market. Obtaining and developing patents and IPR are critical aspects of this journey, and we are convinced that this will secure strong commercial implementation."

About TOOsonix A/S

TOOsonix is a Danish company pioneering therapeutic ultrasound for dermatological indications with its unique and patented high-frequency focused ultrasound device. The company was founded in 2017 on the foundations of more than 35 years' experience in ultrasonic technology and devices. The company has financial backing from Consolidated Holdings A/S, one of Denmark's most successful private investor companies.

Related Links

Contact:

Torsten Bove

Managing Director

Ph: +45 2059 2999

Email: torsten.bove@toosonix.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19585/3664227/1659662.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/toosonix-a-s/i/toosonix-system,c3112299 TOOsonix System https://news.cision.com/toosonix-a-s/i/toosonix-technology,c3112298 TOOsonix Technology

View original content:

SOURCE TOOsonix A/S