Mattamy Homes Wins Big at Gold Coast Builders Association's 2022 PRISM Awards

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, recently earned 10 awards at the Gold Coast Builders Association 2022 PRISM Awards, including Community of the Year for Telaro at Tradition.

Held annually, the prestigious PRISM Awards honor outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, merchandisers, advertisers, and other housing-related professionals. Featuring multiple categories, the Awards encompass all facets of the residential, commercial and remodeling industries.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Gold Coast Builders Association, the voice of the construction industry in Palm Beach and northern Broward Counties," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division President. "Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are excited to see what the future holds as we continue bringing our projects to life."

Telaro at Tradition is a 55+ active adult neighborhood in the extraordinary master-planned community of Tradition. This highly sought-after enclave of 400+ homesites features elegant and contemporary villas and single-family homes ranging from 1,370 to 2,800 square feet.

The exclusive Telaro lifestyle includes abundant amenities, social spaces, lifestyle programming, and convenient access to all that the sprawling community of Tradition has to offer.

In addition to Community of the Year, Mattamy Homes received eight Silver Awards and one Professional Achievement Award.

Silver Award Winners

Eden Mode l : New Construction – Single Family Attached, Under 2,000 Square Feet : New Construction – Single Family Attached, Under 2,000 Square Feet

Clarion Model : Residential Interior Merchandising – Residential Interior Design of a Model Home : Residential Interior Merchandising – Residential Interior Design of a Model Home

Lotus Model : Architectural Design – Single Family Home : Architectural Design – Single Family Home

Felicity Mode l : Architectural Design – Residential Attached : Architectural Design – Residential Attached

Manderlie at Tradition : Landscape Architecture & Design – Recreational : Landscape Architecture & Design – Recreational

Telaro at Tradition : Landscape Architecture & Design Community – Overall Development Design : Landscape Architecture & Design Community – Overall Development Design

Manderlie at Tradition : Best Logo

Saddlewood: Best 30-60 Second Video : Best 30-60 Second Video

Professional Achievement Awards

Ronald Mardon , Mattamy Homes: Rookie Sales Professional of The Year

The PRISM Awards program is affiliated with the Gold Coast Builders Association, the local chapter of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

