Blue Ridge Construction Capital Acquires Artistic Paver Manufacturing, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Construction Capital LLC ("BRCC"), in partnership with incoming CEO Matthew Wayman and founder Dan Essig, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Artistic Paver Manufacturing, Inc. ("Artistic").

Artistic, based in N. Miami Beach, FL, is a manufacturer of premium interlocking, decorative concrete pavers sold for outdoor living applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Miami and Phoenix and serves the fast growing Southeastern and Southwestern geographic markets.

Dan Essig, who founded Artistic in 2000 and served as President and CEO, will transition to a full-time advisor role and join the Board of Directors. Dan stated, "I am really proud of the successful 22-year history of Artistic and even more excited to work with Matt and Blue Ridge to build the Company into a category leader."

As a part of the Artistic acquisition, industry veteran Matthew Wayman will join the executive team as CEO. Wayman recently acted as the Senior Vice President and General Manager over Forterra, Inc.'s East Region, responsible for full commercial and operational oversight for a 12-plant, 500-team member operation serving 5,000+ customers.

Artistic CEO Matthew Wayman stated, "Artistic is at an important inflection point. The brand and product offering are widely respected by contractors and consumers and the recent expansion in Miami positions the Company for tremendous growth."

BRCC Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Casey Rentch, commented, "Dan has built a best-in-class concrete paver company and we are thrilled to partner with him and Matt to expand on the Company's incredible momentum."

Ben Hughes, Partner and Co-Founder of BRCC, stated, "We are excited to add Artistic to the Blue Ridge portfolio. The Company's unique growth and profitability profile are consistent with our goal of partnering with founders to acquire exceptional building products companies."

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital, LLC

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products focused private equity firm investing in family and founder owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth.

About Artistic Pavers Manufacturing, Inc.

Artistic Pavers Manufacturing, Inc. is a premium paver manufacturer serving residential and commercial markets across Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. markets.

