AMP's Innovative Energy Management Unit Utilizes Wolfspeed's E-Series Silicon Carbide Devices

DURHAM, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP, a global leader in connected energy management and charging technologies for electric mobility, today announced the integration of Wolfspeed's E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP's Energy Management Unit. Wolfspeed's innovative Silicon Carbide technology allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.

"At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another US-based company on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow," said Jiaqi Liang, VP of Hardware Engineering at AMP. "The use of Wolfspeed's Silicon Carbide in AMP's Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space, charging time, and lower cost."

AMP's market-ready Energy Management Unit integrates ultra-fast DC charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional onboard AC charging into a single platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and performance of batteries.

"AMP's integration of our technology signals continued growth for Silicon Carbide in the automotive industry," said Jay Cameron, SVP and General Manager, Power at Wolfspeed. "The expansion of our automotive-qualified 650V and 1200V E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFET portfolio allows AMP and others in the industry to easily deploy their products for either 400V or 800V systems."

Wolfspeed's E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard battery charging, and high-voltage DC-DC converters.

