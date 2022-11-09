AMERCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $352.0 million, or $17.95 per share, compared with net earnings of $409.9 million, or $20.90 per share, for the same period last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, net earnings available to shareholders were $686.0 million, or $34.99 per share, compared with net earnings of $755.1 million, or $38.51 per share, for the same period last year.

"Our customers face the same challenges we all hear about in the media every day. The public is stressed. We aim to be their best choice when they need our products and services," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "The Company recently announced several corporate actions reflecting feedback from shareholders. I am excited by the potential positive impact these decisions will have on all constituents of the Company."

Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $17.0 million or 1% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Transactions and revenue for In-Town business increased but were offset by declines in one-way business. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, and trailers in the rental fleet.

Self-storage revenues increased $32.1 million or 21% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 64,500 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 1.1% to 85.4% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.1%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 5.4 million net rentable square feet, an increase of 1.5 million from this time last year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $18.4 million . This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $3.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $28.3 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $6.0 million .

For the first six months of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $718 million compared with $564 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $325 million compared with $300 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $584 million compared with $444 million .

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $33.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity combined with the slower rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $41.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $59.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $100.9 million .

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $3,175.4 million as of September 30, 2022 compared with $2,723.2 million as of March 31 , 2022.

Corporate Actions

After the quarter-end, the Company announced several corporate actions taken by an Independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors. This included changing the name of AMERCO to U-Haul Holding Company, the creation of a class of non-voting common stock, and a 9-for-1 dividend of these shares to all existing AMERCO shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. The Company anticipates trading of the 176,470,092 shares of non-voting common (Nasdaq: UHALB) to begin on November 10, 2022. Subsequently, the Board announced a regular dividend policy for the new class of shares of $0.04 per share per quarter.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment. AMERCO will change its name to U-Haul Holding Company by the end of calendar year 2022.

About U-Haul

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,162,025 $ 1,179,061 Self-storage revenues

185,586

153,485 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

96,864

92,191 Property management fees

9,277

8,747 Life insurance premiums

25,456

28,913 Property and casualty insurance premiums

25,718

22,499 Net investment and interest income

30,509

36,780 Other revenue

167,429

142,578 Consolidated revenue $ 1,702,864 $ 1,664,254











Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,636,858 $ 1,576,999 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

514,943

555,988 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

23,363

29,539 Earnings from operations

5,686

15,189 Life insurance







Revenues

45,696

60,985 Earnings from operations

1,852

7,913 Eliminations







Revenues

(3,053)

(3,269) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(386)

(389) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,702,864

1,664,254 Earnings from operations

522,095

578,701

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

638

568 Square footage as of September 30

53,303

47,903 Average monthly number of units occupied

540

476 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

85.4 %

84.3 % Average monthly square footage occupied

46,538

41,743

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,252,800 $ 2,214,438 Self-storage revenues

358,763

290,878 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

206,215

197,076 Property management fees

18,416

17,196 Life insurance premiums

51,237

57,618 Property and casualty insurance premiums

45,690

39,368 Net investment and interest income

64,082

71,779 Other revenue

303,501

248,757 Consolidated revenue $ 3,300,704 $ 3,137,110

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2023 and 2022.





Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues

3,160,456

2,970,253 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

996,560

1,038,983 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

46,445

52,995 Earnings from operations

14,037

24,421 Life insurance







Revenues

99,799

119,644 Earnings from operations

3,425

10,279 Eliminations







Revenues

(5,996)

(5,782) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(768)

(774) Consolidated Results







Revenues

3,300,704

3,137,110 Earnings from operations

1,013,254

1,072,909

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30

638

568 Square footage as of September 30

53,303

47,903 Average monthly number of units occupied

529

456 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

85.0 %

82.1 % Average monthly square footage occupied

45,692

40,207

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

March 31,



2022

2022



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,065,115 $ 2,704,137 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

203,202

229,343 Inventories and parts, net

166,136

158,888 Prepaid expenses

236,035

236,915 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,615,758

2,893,399 Investments, other

548,198

543,755 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

146,778

103,828 Other assets

47,900

60,409 Right of use assets – financing, net

529,000

620,824 Right of use assets – operating, net

68,208

74,382 Related party assets

48,337

47,851



7,674,667

7,673,731 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,427,781

1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

6,390,317

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

876,515

846,132 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

727,953

615,679 Rental trucks

5,087,235

4,638,814



14,509,801

13,358,406 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,041,125)

(3,732,556) Total property, plant and equipment, net

10,468,676

9,625,850 Total assets $ 18,143,343 $ 17,299,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 706,402 $ 677,785 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

6,298,831

6,022,497 Operating lease liabilities

67,858

74,197 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

990,233

978,254 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,390,028

2,336,238 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

12,126

10,812 Deferred income

56,871

49,157 Deferred income taxes, net

1,307,807

1,265,358 Total liabilities

11,830,156

11,414,298









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(192,121)

46,384 Retained earnings

6,718,642

6,052,233 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

6,313,187

5,885,283 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,143,343 $ 17,299,581

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,162,025 $ 1,179,061 Self-storage revenues

185,586

153,485 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

96,864

92,191 Property management fees

9,277

8,747 Life insurance premiums

25,456

28,913 Property and casualty insurance premiums

25,718

22,499 Net investment and interest income

30,509

36,780 Other revenue

167,429

142,578 Total revenues

1,702,864

1,664,254









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

811,594

696,074 Commission expenses

125,341

127,896 Cost of sales

72,625

66,491 Benefits and losses

37,363

44,630 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

6,972

6,750 Lease expense

7,684

7,441 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

117,318

135,748 Net losses on real estate

1,872

523 Total costs and expenses

1,180,769

1,085,553









Earnings from operations

522,095

578,701 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(304)

(280) Interest expense

(57,193)

(39,545) Fess on early extinguishment of debt

(959)

- Pretax earnings

463,639

538,876 Income tax expense

(111,624)

(128,978) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 352,015 $ 409,898 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 17.95 $ 20.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,252,800 $ 2,214,438 Self-storage revenues

358,763

290,878 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

206,215

197,076 Property management fees

18,416

17,196 Life insurance premiums

51,237

57,618 Property and casualty insurance premiums

45,690

39,368 Net investment and interest income

64,082

71,779 Other revenue

303,501

248,757 Total revenues

3,300,704

3,137,110









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,544,761

1,310,603 Commission expenses

243,834

241,045 Cost of sales

152,296

136,406 Benefits and losses

81,463

91,928 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

14,644

15,573 Lease expense

15,159

15,088 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

231,114

257,465 Net (gains) losses on real estate

4,179

(3,907) Total costs and expenses

2,287,450

2,064,201









Earnings from operations

1,013,254

1,072,909 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(608)

(560) Interest expense

(106,992)

(78,723) Fess on early extinguishment of debt

(959)

- Pretax earnings

904,695

993,626 Income tax expense

(218,678)

(238,553) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 686,017

755,073 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 34.99 $ 38.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.













September 30,

March 31,













2022

2022





September 30,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2022

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,427,781 $ - $ 1,427,781 $ 1,283,142

Buildings and improvements

6,390,317

-

6,390,317

5,974,639

Furniture and equipment

876,515

14,731

891,246

860,863

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

727,953

153,020

880,973

785,193

Rental trucks

5,087,235

996,946

6,084,181

5,753,062

Right-of-use assets, gross

14,509,801

1,164,697

15,674,498

14,656,899

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(4,041,125)

(635,697)

(4,676,822)

(4,410,225)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 10,468,676 $ 529,000 $ 10,997,676 $ 10,246,674















March 31,











2022



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment



2022

Financing

Adjusted



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,283,142 $ - $ 1,283,142 Buildings and improvements

5,974,639

-

5,974,639 Furniture and equipment

846,132

14,731

860,863 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

615,679

169,514

785,193 Rental trucks

4,638,814

1,114,248

5,753,062 Right-of-use assets, gross

13,358,406

1,298,493

14,656,899 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,732,556)

(677,669)

(4,410,225) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 9,625,850 $ 620,824 $ 10,246,674

