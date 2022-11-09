Akima Subsidiary Awarded $13M to Provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with Knowledge Management Support

RiverTech will support the development of a solution to help the DIA gain insights from critical business data

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract to provide knowledge management (KM) support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Directorate of Operations. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $13 million, if all options are exercised.

We are honored to partner with the DIA to provide a strategic vision and execution support for their KM evolution.

"The Akima portfolio of companies provides our customers with expertise to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with increased access to large data sets," said Duncan Greene, Group President of Mission Systems Engineering & Technology. "We are honored to partner with the DIA to provide a strategic vision and execution support for their knowledge management evolution."

The DIA provides military intelligence to warfighters, defense policymakers and force planners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, in support of U.S. military planning and operations and weapon systems acquisition. In support of this mission, the DIA creates and manages disparate and critical initiatives to manage data elements that are essential to specific authorized missions.

RiverTech will develop technology-based automation, products, and impactful organization aids to transform critical business data into consumable insights that can be leveraged by components the DIA. Specifically, RiverTech will provide KM support services to ingest, transform, load, maintain and establish data sets.

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1 contract.

About RiverTech, An Akima Company



RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit https://www.rivertechllc.com/ www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima



Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

