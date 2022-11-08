WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2022 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

Catherine Holstein of KHAITE Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode Named American Menswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Natasha Lyonne served as the evening's host. The awards were co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, and Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough to mark the CFDA's 60th anniversary.

Christina Ricci presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Catherine Holstein of KHAITE, while Trevor Noah presented the American Menswear Designer of the Year to Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode.

Joel Kim Booster announced that Raul Lopez of LUAR was the American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Keke Palmer presented the American Emerging Designer of the Year to Elena Velez.

Lenny Kravitz was named Fashion Icon, presented by Bradley Cooper.

Martha Stewart, who was introduced by Muge Erdirik Dogan, gave the inaugural Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion to SKIMS, which was accepted by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede.

Cher presented Patti Wilson with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts by Cher and Jesse Jo Stark.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Andrew Bolton by Anna Wintour.

Law Roach received the inaugural Stylist Award from Kerry Washington.

Eva Chen presented the Positive Social Influence Award to Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William.

Amber Valletta presented The United Nations with the Environmental Sustainability Award, which was accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Stan Herman presented the Special Anniversary Award to Jeffrey Banks.

In one of the most emotional moments of the evening, Shannon Abloh accepted the posthumous Board of Trustee's Award on behalf of her late husband, Virgil Abloh.

VIP guests included: Addison Rae, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Graham, Barbara Sturm, Bernadette Peters, Bethann Hardison, Carolyn Murphy, Christan Siriano, Christine Quinn, Deena Abdulaziz, Diane von Furstenberg, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Grace Van Patten, Heidi Gardner, Irina Shayk, Jackson White, Jaden Smith, Jamie Xie, Janelle Monae, Jesse Williams, Justin Theroux, Huma Abedin, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, La La Anthony, Lori Harvey, Mariska Hargitay, Martha Stewart, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Natalia Bryant, Olivia Culpo, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, Rachel Brosnahan, Regina Hall, Shalom Harlow, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Traina, Vera Wang, Wisdom Kaye, Zoey Deutch

The official partners of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards include:

Presenting Partner, Amazon Fashion

Official Skincare Partner, Dr. Barbara Sturm

Official Hotel Partner, Park Lane New York

ABOUT THE 2022 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

Nominees, honorees and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA

members, leading fashion journalists, stylists, and top retail executives.

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 456 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the CFDA is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Schedule as part of the American Collections Calendar, as well as RUNWAY360, the digital destination for collection releases year-round. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

About Amazon Fashion

Amazon Fashion, the fashion retail division of Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), is a one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style and any budget. Amazon Fashion continues to expand its wide selection and create new experiences on behalf of its customers, including Prime exclusive programs like Prime Try Before You Buy, allowing you try before you buy, and Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy, a service that provides style inspiration and curated recommendations. Amazon Fashion also introduced The Drop, an innovative shopping experience that gives customers access to limited-edition street-style collections designed by fashion influencers around the world. In 2020, Amazon Fashion unveiled Luxury Stores, a destination that brings established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands directly to U.S. customers. Amazon Fashion aims to reinvent shopping for fashion and uses technology to serve customers with products and brands that are relevant to them. For more information, please visit www.amazon.com/fashion.

