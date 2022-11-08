Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Lockport in December

LOCKPORT, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening a clinic in Lockport in December.

The center is located at 16521 W. 159th St., Lockport. It is the end unit next to the UPS store and Jewel Osco. This location offers convenient parking for pick up and drop off for families and their children.

Westside has been family owned and operated for more than 26 years with 27 different locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

Westside - Lockport will offer pediatric therapy services including, ABA , Occupational , Speech and Feeding , and Child and Family Counseling services. For kids in ABA, Westside offers three therapeutic school-readiness programs. IGNITE, for children ages 2-6; RISE, for children 5-8; and FOCUS is an afterschool program for older children.

The clinic features what kids love and gives them plenty of room to have fun while reaching their therapy goals. A rockwall, crash pit, slides, ziplines, trampolines are the highlights of the sensory gym where a majority of OT sessions take place, and used regularly by the other disciplines.

The sensory gym is also filled with vibrant, fun colors that make kids feel comfortable and excited during therapy.

Just outside the sensory gym is a spacious room for ABA therapy to take place, which also has private rooms for more focused 1 on 1 sessions.

It will also have private treatment rooms for children to further sharpen their skills with their therapist.

Therapy at Westside is always 1:1. Even during group time, each child will have their own therapist guiding their session.

Every child has their own therapy program that is specialized for them. An evaluation — conducted before starting services — determines what is needed for the child.

If you're looking to start services, visit westsidect.com and click "Get Started" or call (815) 469-1500, and our team will help you begin the process.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

Media Contact: Sean Hastings

Marketing Specialist

sean.hastings@westsidect.com

