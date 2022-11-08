WEMIX3.0 welcomes Ankr as a NCP and 'WONDER 6'

Web3 infrastructure provider that makes Web3 accessible

To play a role in the WEMIX3.0 accessibility improvements and ecosystem expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a WEMIX node council partner deal with Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider, and welcomed it as a 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) member.

Ankr, which selected 6 as their WEMIX3.0 NCP identification number, provides various services and aims to make Web3 accessible for everyone. Working to popularize blockchain technologies and improve user convenience, currently it handles an average of 8 billion blockchain requests daily for more than 50 blockchain networks.

From PRC and API to SDK and liquid staking, Ankr offers a wide array of services. With the launch of Ankr Network2.0 this July, it is providing renewed decentralized offerings and services.

With other NCPs that joined recently, Ankr will help build the blockchain infrastructure of WEMIX3.0, improving accessibility and expanding the ecosystem.

