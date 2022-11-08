Mendocino Farms to Open New Restaurant in Preston Hollow, Expanding to Five Locations in DFW Area

Mendocino Farms to Open New Restaurant in Preston Hollow, Expanding to Five Locations in DFW Area

Fast-casual Celebrates Giving Season by Offering a Free Entrée at Grand Opening

What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is opening its doors in Preston Hollow (10720 Preston Road, Suite 1100) on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Why is this important? Mendocino Farms aims to bridge the gap between fine dining establishments and quick-service restaurants in Preston Hollow, offering both quality and convenience. The Dallas community's embrace of Mendocino Farms since its market entry in 2020 has fueled the opening of four more locations across the metropolitan area over the past two years.

"When we opened our first location in downtown Dallas, we sought to be a go-to for the community, and it's been incredible to see Mendocino Farms become that gathering place," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Our raving fans are constantly asking us to open more locations, and Preston Hollow is one of our most requested neighborhoods. We're eager to open our doors in November."

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can redeem a special offer for a free entrée with any menu purchase by signing up for a My Mendo account and selecting "DFW-Preston Hollow" as their favorite location prior to opening day.

In a dedicated effort to strengthen the community, Mendocino Farms is partnering with Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation , donating 50% of Preston Hollow opening day sales to support the nonprofit in empowering Vickery neighborhood youth to reach their full potential. Additionally, local schools can host a Give Back fundraiser at Mendocino Farms during the first three months of opening and receive 50% of their group's proceeds.

What's good to eat? "We have something for every palate at Mendocino Farms, from our chef-inspired spins on well-known classics to our kid's menu," said Miles. "We merge adventurous eating with comfort food, turning flavors you'd find in a fine dining restaurant into an approachable, high-quality meal. We're encouraging our guests to try flavors they've never had before, which is why we have our 'foodie pledge' – if they order something they don't like, they can try another dish on the house."

For the month of November, Mendocino Farms has brought back its Thanksgiving-themed November to Remember sandwich, featuring warm carved turkey, mushroom-turkey sausage stuffing, spicy cranberry chutney, havarti cheese, herb aioli and shredded romaine on cranberry rustic white bread. For every sandwich sold, $0.25 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, the national nonprofit founded to eradicate childhood hunger.

The menu also features internationally inspired dishes such as the Thai Mango Salad with shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, Napa cabbage and kale slaw with carrots and bean sprouts, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing.

Mendo herd members of all ages will have something to enjoy as the kid's menu contains family-friendly favorites such as the Crispy Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich and Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla.

For celebratory moments and holiday gatherings, Mendocino Farms also offers crowd-pleasing catering options fit for any occasion.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for convenient pick up or delivery. Delivery is also available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 51 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

